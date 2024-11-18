Thrive Tribe Technologies Affirms ASX Compliance Amid Stock Query

Wooboard Technologies Limited (AU:1TT) has released an update.

Thrive Tribe Technologies Limited reassures investors by confirming compliance with ASX listing rules amidst recent unusual trading activity in its securities, asserting no undisclosed information is impacting the market. The company remains transparent and committed to its continuous disclosure obligations, with responses authorized by its Board of Directors.

