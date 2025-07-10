Three Strategic Moves Powering Intuit's Next Decade of Growth

Key Points Intuit is well-positioned to expand the reach of its core services.

The next step is to upsell and grow the ecosystem over time.

The company is expanding beyond its core markets.

Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) has come a long way from being just a tax software provider. Today, it's a deeply embedded financial platform powering small businesses, self-employed workers, consumers, and marketers. With flagship products like TurboTax, QuickBooks, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, the company has built a sticky, interconnected ecosystem.

But what comes next? At its fiscal 2025 Investor Day, Intuit outlined three major growth levers: expanding its core services, increasing revenue per customer beyond its tax products, and expanding globally. Together, they form a durable growth playbook designed to sustain long-term performance.

1. Expand its core services and increase penetration

Intuit's first growth lever is obvious: to deepen its presence in its core verticals -- tax, accounting, personal finance, and marketing -- by increasing penetration across both existing and underserved customer segments.

In the U.S., millions of small businesses, solopreneurs, and gig workers still don't use professional software to manage their accounting and finances. However, Intuit is providing a compelling reason for them to consider its suite of products, particularly as it integrates artificial intelligence (AI) into QuickBooks and TurboTax to simplify processes and minimize manual input. The goal is to make the first-time experience effortless -- whether that's auto-categorizing expenses or surfacing personalized tax deductions.

Moreover, the company has recognized that midmarket businesses will be a key growth category in the coming years, marking a shift from its previous focus on individuals and small businesses. Here, it leverages its years of experience and investment in its platforms, including QBO Advanced and Intuit Enterprise Suite, to help mid-market customers run and grow their businesses.

To put the opportunity size into perspective, the total addressable market (TAM) for its core services across its platform is $71 billion. Another way to look at it is that there is a TAM of 47 million small businesses and 242 million consumers who Intuit can target, leaving a long runway for converting non-digital or partially served users into full-paying customers.

Besides recruiting new customers, Intuit can expand its presence within already penetrated segments by encouraging customers to utilize more tools that are already available to them. For example, the company can encourage customers who have started with the bookkeeping function to eventually adopt adjacent tools, such as invoicing, payments, and payroll.

Needless to say, the opportunity is massive!

2. Upsell and grow the ecosystem

Getting customers started with the company, whether in QuickBooks or Mailchimp, is just the beginning point. The next crucial step is to get them to embark on a journey of adopting additional services within the ecosystem.

This effort could involve bundling TurboTax with QuickBooks for self-employed users, integrating Mailchimp into QuickBooks to streamline customer outreach, and utilizing Credit Karma insights to help businesses and consumers make more informed financial decisions. The idea is to provide an end-to-end solution to its customers, making it the sole trusted platform for customers to run their businesses.

Here, an important enabler is the use of AI. For instance, the rollout of Intuit Assist -- its generative AI assistant -- across all its products is meant to help businesses do more with less. Whether it's automating cash flow forecasts, resolving support queries, or surfacing personalized tax tips, AI isn't just enhancing the product; it's also improving the overall user experience, making it more compelling for customers to adopt new products.

Another key initiative is connecting customers to human experts. Through TurboTax Live and QuickBooks Live, Intuit is combining AI-powered tools with professional advice to support customers with their needs. These expert networks also create an upsell path for users who require more in-depth guidance while expanding Intuit's revenue streams beyond DIY software.

Similarly, by combining TurboTax and Credit Karma, Intuit is targeting the tax and financial solution industry, which has a TAM of $135 billion. Particularly, by leveraging data to match users with products such as loans, credit cards, insurance, and other financial products, Intuit is building a financial marketplace that could become the next leg of its growth story.

3. Expand globally

Intuit's third growth lever is international expansion. The logic is straightforward: Small businesses are prevalent everywhere, and most still lack access to modern financial software. The company is focused on replicating its U.S. playbook in markets such as Canada, the U.K., and Australia, starting with core accounting tools and layering on tax, payroll, and marketing as trust is built.

What makes this compelling is the company's ability to leverage its ecosystem model. Once a customer adopts one product, they're far more likely to use another. The more tools they adopt, the stickier they become. For perspective, expanding globally adds more than $300 billion in TAM for the company.

If successful, international could be the next long-term revenue engine, complementing Intuit's more mature U.S. operations.

What it means for investors

Intuit isn't just reinventing itself; it's scaling what already works. With its ecosystem strategy, growing use of AI, and expanding addressable market, the company is positioning itself to compound value for years to come. For long-term investors, this is a business worth keeping a close eye on.

Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intuit. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

