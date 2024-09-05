Three Low-Cost Low-Volatility ETFs For Fall Turbulence

In recent months, the stock market has been extremely volatile, prompting increased interest in low-volatility low-cost ETFs. While the market has seen gains this year due to a growing appetite for riskier investments, uncertainties like the Federal Reserve's future actions, geopolitical tensions, and the upcoming U.S. presidential election still loom large.

Low-volatility ETFs offer investors a way to participate in the market with potentially less risk, although they are not immune to sharp downturns. These funds may underperform compared to more dynamic portfolios, especially during market surges. However, they can be attractive for those prioritizing capital preservation over high returns.

Examples of popular low-volatility ETFs include the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, which focuses on the least volatile stocks in the S&P 500, and the iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, which targets lower-risk companies in developed markets outside the U.S.

Finsum: Be mindful of what thematic ETFs you want to integrate into your portfolios, because there will be a chance to capitalize in the coming months.

