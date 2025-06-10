Three Life Lessons I Wish I’d Learned Earlier

Steve Chen, founder of CALLTOLEAP, always shares powerful insights. Here is one that took him a decade to learn. His message resonated deeply with me because these are truths many of us realize far too late in life.

Time truly is our most precious resource. While we obsess over career advancement and material possessions, we often forget that time is the one thing we can never replenish. I’ve watched friends chase wealth at the expense of experiences, only to reach their goals with little time left to enjoy the fruits of their labor.

Valuing What Truly Matters

Chen’s first point hit home: you can always earn more money, but you can never get back time. This isn’t just philosophical wisdom—it’s practical advice that should guide our daily decisions. How many of us have sacrificed precious moments with loved ones for that extra project or overtime shift?

The second lesson, that health is wealth, feels especially relevant in our hustle culture. What good is financial freedom if your body can’t support the life you want to live? I’ve witnessed successful people who neglected their well-being only to spend their wealth on medical bills later in life.

Even if you’re super rich and you can’t walk up a flight of stairs, there’s really no point because you can’t enjoy life.

This perspective has changed how I structure my days. I now prioritize movement, proper nutrition, and adequate rest alongside my professional goals. These aren’t separate pursuits—they’re complementary investments in my future.

The Company You Keep

The third lesson about surrounding yourself with the right people might be the most actionable advice of all. We often underestimate the profound impact our social circles have on our mindsets and habits. I’ve experienced firsthand how removing negative influences created space for growth and new opportunities.

Chen emphasizes that this principle also extends to choosing a life partner. This decision will affect virtually every aspect of your existence:

Your daily happiness and stress levels

Your financial stability and goals

Your personal growth and development

Your health habits and lifestyle choices

I’ve observed how relationships can either elevate people to their best selves or drain their energy and potential. Taking time to find someone who aligns with your values isn’t being picky—it’s being prudent.

Implementing These Lessons Now

What makes these lessons so valuable is that they apply universally, regardless of your age, background, or financial situation. The challenge lies in living by them before circumstances force you to learn the hard way.

I’m now more intentional about how I spend my hours, knowing that each one represents a non-refundable investment. I’ve started asking myself: “Will I be glad I used my time this way when looking back years from now?”

Similarly, I’ve begun evaluating my relationships based on how I feel after spending time with different people. Do they inspire me to improve? Do they support my goals? Or do I feel drained and discouraged?

The beauty of these lessons is that implementing them costs nothing but yields everything. They don’t require special skills or resources—just awareness and commitment.

While it took Chen ten years to fully grasp these principles, we have the opportunity to integrate them into our lives right now. The best time to plant these seeds of wisdom was years ago. The second-best time is today.

