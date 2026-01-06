Three Genomics Stocks Worth Tracking This Year

An updated edition of the Nov. 18, 2025, article.

Genomics is a broad and detailed study of genomes (an organism’s complete set of deoxyribonucleic acid or DNA). Recent scientific advances in this area have heightened interest from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies seeking new ways to understand diseases and develop therapies for them.

It is important to distinguish between genetics and genomics. While genetics focuses on individual genes, genomics primarily aims to characterize all the genes of an organism. Genomics helps understand how genes operate within a living system and how they interact with one another and their environment.

Insights from genomic research are increasingly being used to evaluate how patients respond to specific drugs. They are also being used to support the development of more targeted therapies, contributing to the advancement of personalized medicine. As the demand for innovative medical therapies continues to rise, genomics is positioned to play a critical role in the future of healthcare, even amid the inherent complexity of such studies.

The expanding genomics landscape has also supported the growth of synthetic biology, which applies engineering principles to biology. This emerging field involves redesigning organisms for diverse applications, including drug discovery, disease detection, enzyme engineering, gene editing and foundational research.

The rapid progress in the novel space of genomics has been fueled by steep declines in the cost, time, and effort needed to sequence an individual’s genome. A major player in this field is Illumina ILMN, a global leader in sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis.

While many companies are using genomic sequencing to create solutions across healthcare and other industries, diagnostic firms are leveraging sequencing data to identify genetic variations and link them to known medical conditions.

Another major advancement in the field is the emergence of genome-editing technologies, most notably CRISPR/Cas9. Companies specializing in gene editing, such as CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP and Beam Therapeutics BEAM, are exploring these tools to potentially treat or even cure diseases caused by genetic mutations. As the name implies, these technologies enable precise modifications to an organism’s DNA, allowing scientists to correct harmful defects at their source.

Per Fortune Business Insights, the genomics market will reach $80.17 billion by 2032. Per a Grandview research, the global synthetic biology market size was valued at $18.94 billion in 2025 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 17.7% from 2026 to 2033.

If you're looking to capitalize on this trend, our Genomics and Synthetic Biology screen makes it easy to identify high-potential stocks at any given time. At present, investors may consider adding stocks like Pacific Biosciences of California PACB, Wave Life Sciences WVE and Sana Biotechnology SANA to their portfolios.

Explore 36 cutting-edge investment themes with Zacks Thematic Investing Screens and uncover your next big opportunity.

3 Genomics Stocks in Spotlight

Pacific Biosciences of California is a life science technology company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions. The company is focused on creating some of the world’s most advanced sequencing systems to provide customers with the most complete and accurate view of genomes, transcriptomes and epigenomes. PACB’s portfolio, led by its HiFi long-read sequencing technology, supports a wide range of applications spanning human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology and other emerging fields.

PACB’s customers include academic and governmental research institutions, commercial testing and service laboratories, genome centers, public health labs, hospitals and clinical research institutes, contract research organizations (CROs), pharmaceutical companies and agricultural companies.

PACB currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Wave Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the broad potential of ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines (also known as oligonucleotides), or those targeting RNA, to transform human health. The company’s proprietary RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation and deep insights with human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and common disorders.

WVE’s portfolio of RNA targeting modalities includes RNA editing, splicing, silencing using RNA interference (siRNA) and antisense silencing. It boasts a diverse pipeline in obesity, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and Huntington’s disease (HD).

WVE-007 is a GalNAc-conjugated small interfering RNA designed to silence INHBE mRNA, an obesity target with strong evidence from human genetics. The candidate is being evaluated in the INLIGHT study for obesity. Last month, the company announced positive interim data from the lowest therapeutic cohort from this ongoing first-in-human INLIGHT study. Results showed that a single 240 mg dose of WVE-007 led to an improvement in body composition characterized by reductions in total and visceral fat mass at three months and an increase in lean mass.

Other promising candidates include WVE-006 to address AATD-related lung disease, liver disease, or both, WVE-N531 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and WVE-003 for HD.

WVE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares are up 15.2% in a year.

Sana Biotechnology is developing ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms to revolutionize treatment of various diseases, such as type 1 diabetes (T1D), B-cell cancers and B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases. SC451, a HIP-modified, stem cell-derived pancreatic islet cell therapy, is being developed for the treatment of T1D. SANA plans to file an IND application and begin a phase I study on SC451 as early as 2026.

SANA is also developing SG293, the next-generation version of its prior SG299 product candidate, using its fusogen platform, which allows for cell-specific, in vivo delivery of various payloads. The company plans to evaluate SG293 in both B-cell cancers and B-cell–mediated autoimmune diseases and expects to file an IND for SG293 as early as 2027.

To focus its resources on the most encouraging data from the SC451 and fusogen programs, SANA has suspended development and any further internal investment in its two allogeneic CAR T cell therapy programs — SC291 for B-cell–mediated autoimmune diseases and SC262 for oncology. SANA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. Shares of Sana Biotechnology have skyrocketed 132% over the past year.





