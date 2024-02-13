Three Drivers of the Lower Volatility Environment

A mostly graphical daily curated roundup of the markets and the economy from Nasdaq's IR team.

#marketseverywhere | job unfinished | Consumer prices +0.3% in Jan, >expected, annual rate moved to 3.1% ... Shelter prices accounted for much of the increase -CNBC

goodbye March rate cut!

odds fell from over 90% to under 10%

| BofA's Global Fund Manager: biggest tail risks to market:

| Stocks Flash Sell Sign After S&P Tops 5,000, Piper Sandler Says -BBG

"To be clear, we are not bearish on the stock market. However, due to the persistent “bad breadth,” the market, particularly large-cap stocks, may experience a pullback ranging from 5% to 10%"

-Craig Johnson, Piper Sandler

| Investor positioning as per BofA's Global Fund Manager Survey

In February, FMS investors rotated into telecom, stocks, tech, and US…

and out of EM, REITs, staples, and cash.

Relative to 20 year history...

investors are long bonds, US, telecom & tech…

…and are underweight REITs, energy, and EM.

other tidibts...

| most stocks are down since the first rate hike...what has worked?

under the surface most stocks are not faring as well as the index. In fact, the majority of stocks in the S&P 1500 (52.4%) are down since the Fed started hiking rates in March 2022. While the majority of losses have been concentrated in small caps during this period...

"stocks with high quality fundamentals have actually produced absolute positive returns in all cap ranges since the first hike."

1) KEY TAKEAWAYS

1) Equities MIXED / TYields + Oil + Gold LOWER / Dollar + HIGHER .

-Germany’s ZEW Expectations Index rose to the highest level in a year

DJ -1.1% S&P500 -1.5% Nasdaq -1.9% R2K -3.6% Cdn TSX -1.3%

Stoxx Europe 600 -1.0% APAC stocks HIGHER, 10YR TYield = 4.271%

Dollar HIGHER, Gold $1,993, WTI +1%, $77; Brent +0%, $82, Bitcoin $48,636

2) BofA's Global Fund Manager Survey:

most bullish in 2 years | cash sharply cut to 4.2% as investors stop predicting global recession for 1st time since Apr'22

Allocation to US stocks highest since Nov'21 | to tech sector highest since Aug'20 | "long Magnificent 7" extremely "crowded"

3) Deutsche Bank: 3 drivers of the lower volatility environment

1) fewer economic surprises, 2) lower rates volatility, 3) realistic short-term earnings expectations

4) Small business optimism index |

“Small business owners continue to make appropriate business adjustments in response to the ongoing economic challenges they’re facing.

In January, optimism among small business owners dropped as inflation remains a key obstacle on Main Street.”

-NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg.

5) Food for thought:

The Mag 7 combined make more profit in one year than our very broad cohort of listed securities in all non-US countries other than China (just under half) and Japan (only a touch below).

The Mag 7 combined mkt cap alone would make it 2nd largest country stock exchange in the world, double that of Japan on fourth.

France, Microsoft, Apple, Saudi Arabia and UK market caps are all very similar.

Apple annually makes c.60% of the profits of a very broad index of French stocks or over 50% of German ones.

The Mag 7 are countries and not companies in both size and importantly profitability.

6) THIS WEEK:

US: inflation + retail sales

Europe: all eyes on inflation + the labor market + growth indicators in the UK

China: inflation data

Earnings: Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz, Cisco, and Applied Materials.

2) ESG, COMPILED BY NATHAN GREENE

Three COP summit hosts unite to raise climate ambitions - Reuters

-The United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan and Brazil, said on Tuesday they would team up to push for more ambitious emissions-cutting goals.

-The UAE's COP28 presidency said on Tuesday the summit hosts would form a three-way "troika" to focus on ensuring that more ambitious CO2-cutting pledges are made ahead of a deadline at 2025's COP30 summit in Belem, Brazil.

European Firms Nearly Doubled Purchase of Clean Power in 2023 - BNN

-Globally, 451 companies agreed to purchase a record 46 gigawatts, a 13% jump, according to a report by BloombergNEF. Buying in the US, the biggest market, dropped by 15% due to weaker economic conditions and rising interest rates, the report found.

3) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS

