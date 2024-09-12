News & Insights

Three Best Time Pieces from Geneva Watch Days

September 12, 2024

Just this last week Geneva Watch Days took place in Switzerland, a showcase of the latest releases from various watch brands. Among the standout pieces was the Berneron Mirage 34mm with a new caliber and a stunning tiger's eye dial, which features a unique single-piece stone dial. 

 

Another highlight was the Albishorn x Massena Lab Maxigraph, a vintage-inspired regatta timer with intricate design details and a "retrograde" function, priced under $5,000. Additionally, the Oris Divers Sixty-Five LFP Limited Edition caught attention for its playful and thoughtful design, including a handwritten script on the dial.

 

The fair offered a mix of innovative and classic pieces, catering to diverse tastes in horology. With multiple exciting releases, Geneva Watch Days has once again proven to be a dynamic event for watch enthusiasts.

Finsum: Additionally, we love the new blue dial Tudor Black Bay Chrono, released from Rolex’s sister brand earlier this month. 

