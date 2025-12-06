The Three Best Tech Stocks to Buy Before 2026

Key Points

Alphabet, Micron, and Cisco are reasonably priced and experience lower volatility than most tech stocks.

The three companies are value and growth hybrids, offering investors a rare opportunity to have both.

All three of these stocks are resilient in turbulent economic times and have excellent fundamentals.

'Tis the season to make smart buys. After you've completed your holiday shopping for loved ones, find a little time to go purchase something nice for yourself. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) are like the gift cards of stocks: They aren't always super exciting, but they are dependable and maintain value better than the regifted junk you receive in the family gift swap.

These three tech stocks are reasonably priced, undervalued, and solid choices for investors seeking a bit more stability in a sea of volatility. Sure, these picks might not be as flashy and exciting as some others in the tech sector, but there's plenty to love about these companies and what they provide investors in terms of both value and growth.

Alphabet is the star on top of the tech tree

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, seems like a no-brainer. However, let's discuss specifically why Alphabet is a great investment before the end of the year and heading into 2026. Alphabet is making considerable strides in the AI race. Google Cloud is experiencing rapid growth, reporting Q3 2025 revenue of $15.1 billion, a 34% increase from the same quarter last year. Margins on the service also increased by 6.5% during the same period. Google Cloud has another $155 billion in the backlog.

Google's ad revenue is steady even through economic uncertainty. The company's advertising business grew 12% to $74.1 billion in this latest quarter. Google is fairly priced right now at a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of around 30, which is well below the nearly 40 average P/E of the rest of the S&P 500 tech stocks.

Alphabet is also still extremely profitable and reports healthy 30% margins in its latest earnings. Alphabet stock offers leadership in the AI space, complemented by decades of solid fundamentals. Google investors avoid paying peak and ultra-premium prices compared to competitors.

Micron Technology is the hardware gift that keeps giving

So much of the AI race is focused on GPUs, leading to the importance of bandwidth, storage, and memory hardware being overlooked. Micron stars in this realm. Micron is one of the few companies in the world that can successfully build high-bandwidth memory for AI at scale. As the demand for this hardware grows exponentially, Micron investors will see the benefits.

Micron is also rebounding after a down cycle. The company's revenue is up 26% quarter over quarter and 49% year over year. Gross margins improved 17% in the last fiscal year as well. The stock is also trading at a reasonable price, with a P/E ratio slightly above 30 at the time of this writing.

Cisco is a growth gift for value investors

The third and final pick for year-end buying is Cisco. This is a value stock with real growth potential. It sits in the value camp because of its strong dividend and valuation, but Cisco is undergoing a pivot into software that's just starting to pay off. Cisco's networking systems are critical to AI infrastructure, and it remains the dominant player in this space.

As Cisco transitions into high-margin software and cybersecurity, the company's revenue and profitability are expected to continue rising in tandem. In its most recent quarter, Cisco saw 8% revenue growth. The company also has a healthy 2% dividend.

Cisco is currently trading at a P/E under 30, making this value-growth hybrid stock very attractive for investors this holiday season.

What are the downsides?

If you're looking for eye-popping returns and a rise comparable to Nvidia, these stocks aren't it. Additionally, uncertainty surrounding tariffs and the overall economy could hinder the performance of these megacap companies. Still, their status as tech behemoths provides lower volatility and greater stability for long-term investors.

Quality at a reasonable price this holiday season

In this particular holiday season, people are price-conscious and seeking value in their purchases, both in and out of the stock market. With excellent cash flow and liquidity, profitability, and lasting competitive advantages, Alphabet, Cisco, and Micron are winners. If you're looking to buy tech stocks at a reasonable price before the end of the year, these three more than meet the criteria.

Catie Hogan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Cisco Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

