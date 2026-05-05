ThredUp Q1 Loss Meets Estimates, Adjusted EBITDA Margin Shrinks

ThredUp Inc.TDUP reported first-quarter 2026 results, with revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and earnings in line with expectations. The company’s top line increased year over year, while its net loss widened.

TDUP’s Quarterly Performance: Key Metrics & Insights

ThredUp posted a loss of 5 cents per share, wider than the loss of 4 cents per share in the prior-year period. The reported figure came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

ThredUp Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ThredUp Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ThredUp Inc. Quote

Quarterly revenues increased 14.6% year over year to $81.7 million from $71.3 million. The reported figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $80 million. Performance was driven by investments in new buyer acquisition, improved LTV-to-CAC efficiencies and inbound processing supporting continued marketplace flywheel momentum.

The company ended the first quarter with a record 1.71 million active buyers, up 25% year over year, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1.61 million. The number of orders rose 19% year over year to 1.64 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1.51 million.

TDUP’s Margin & Cost Performance

Gross profit increased 15% year over year to $64.7 million from $56.4 million in the prior-year period. Gross margin remained largely stable at 79.2% compared with 79.1% in the first quarter of 2025.

SG&A expenses totaled $15.2 million, increasing 12.5% year over year compared with $13.5 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.7 million compared with $3.8 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 3.4% from 5.3% in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting lower profitability relative to revenue during the quarter.

TDUP’s Financial Health Snapshot

The company ended the quarter with $54.4 million in cash, restricted cash and marketable securities, up $1.3 million from the prior quarter. ThredUp invested $4.1 million in capital expenditures during the first quarter. Net cash provided by operating activities was $4.8 million, while free cash flow was $0.6 million.

What to Expect From TDUP in 2026

The company remains optimistic about growth despite a somewhat cautious consumer backdrop. The company noted some pressure on average selling prices and conversion rates toward the end of the quarter, but highlighted resilient overall demand.

The company expects second-quarter revenues between $89 million and $91 million, representing 16% year-over-year growth at the midpoint, with gross margin projected to be between 78.5% and 79.5%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately 5.2% of revenue.

For 2026, revenue is projected to be between $351.2 million and $356.2 million, reflecting 14% growth at the midpoint. The company also raised its gross margin outlook to 78.5%-79.5% from the previously guided range of 78%-79%. It expects an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 6.1%, representing around 170 basis points of expansion year over year.

TDUP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company’s shares have plunged 11.2% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 9.8%.



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