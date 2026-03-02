ThredUp Inc. Q4 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) released Loss for fourth quarter of -$5.58 million

The company's earnings totaled -$5.58 million, or -$0.04 per share. This compares with -$21.71 million, or -$0.19 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.5% to $79.70 million from $67.27 million last year.

ThredUp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$5.58 Mln. vs. -$21.71 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.04 vs. -$0.19 last year. -Revenue: $79.70 Mln vs. $67.27 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 79.5 M To $ 80.5 M

