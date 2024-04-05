Thoughts from Themes: Measure Twice, Cut Thrice

This week’s market narrative is defined by recalibration rather than surprise. The Federal Reserve’s December rate cut marked the end of a year-long journey toward easier policy; one that markets largely anticipated, but whose implications are only beginning to surface. With slowing growth, inflation proving sticky, and leadership changes looming at the Fed, investors are increasingly focused on what comes next.

That tension runs through every major asset class. Bitcoin is consolidating after a historic run, caught between long-term institutional optimism and short-term liquidity constraints. Silver, meanwhile, is surging, benefitting from both monetary tailwinds and structural industrial demand tied to electrification and energy transition.

Across rates, crypto, and commodities, the message is consistent: policy certainty may be improving, but price discovery is far from settled. As markets digest a “hawkish cut,” renewed balance-sheet activity, and shifting leadership at the Fed, positioning—not prediction—remains the dominant discipline heading into year-end.

Fed Facts

The Federal Reserve’s December 2025 decision to lower the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to a range of 3.5%–3.75% reflects both caution and pragmatism, offering key insights into the central bank’s evolving stance on growth, inflation, and financial stability.

At the start of the year, consensus predicted three rate reductions, and it took all 12 months to get there. The most recent meeting marked the third consecutive rate cut this year, underscoring the Fed’s concern about a cooling labor market and delayed economic data due to the government shutdown. Job gains have slowed, unemployment has edged higher, and inflation remains somewhat elevated, creating a delicate balancing act. By easing policy, the Fed aims to support borrowing and investment while acknowledging risks that could reignite inflationary pressures. The actual cut means little for the short-term markets that already priced the move in, but the re-start of purchases and the certainty of a new Fed Chair in 2026 is the most telling and promising for a growth-at-all-cost

administration that will create a monetary policy to try to boost markets as we head into the new year.

One notable insight is the division within the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). Three members dissented, highlighting growing disagreement about the pace and necessity of further cuts. This split signals that while consensus exists on the need for near-term support, the path forward is uncertain. Some policymakers worry that aggressive easing could undermine credibility if inflation resurges, while others emphasize the need to cushion against weakening demand.

Chair Jerome Powell’s comments added nuance. He stressed that there is “no risk-free path” for monetary policy, acknowledging the trade-offs inherent in rate decisions. Powell suggested that after six cuts over two years, the Fed may pause to assess how the economy responds. His remarks highlight his consistent data-dependent approach, where future moves hinge on incoming labor and inflation reports rather than preset trajectories. But future moves are less likely impacted by his views and policy.

Markets interpreted the decision as a “hawkish cut” with a reduction paired with caution about further easing. Stocks rallied modestly, while Treasury yields fell, reflecting optimism that lower borrowing costs could stimulate activity without triggering runaway inflation. For households, the cut may ease short-term borrowing costs, though mortgage rates could remain sticky. However, the term “hawkish cut” may be disingenuous as purchases in the open market resume prompting another perhaps curious moniker: “QE Light.” While these purchases aren’t necessarily the type of quantitative easing that we have seen with large purchases in times of stress, it does open the door to more purchases in the future as the Fed transitions from Powell’s oversight to a more dovish mindsight when Trump finally confirms his new selection.

Keeping Up with Crypto

Bitcoin has seen a solid increase at the start of December but remains under pressure in, struggling to sustain levels above $90,000, with analysts divided on whether the cryptocurrency will stabilize near support or face deeper corrections before year-end.

After surging past $125,000 in October, Bitcoin has retreated sharply, only recapturing slightly above the 94,000K level briefly, and trading around $89,000 as of early December. The decline reflects a mix of weak ETF demand, profit-taking by institutional investors, and cautious sentiment following the Federal Reserve’s rate cuts. While lower interest rates typically support risk assets, Bitcoin’s volatility has kept traders wary, particularly as liquidity thins toward year-end. Key technical levels are now in focus. Analysts highlight the $80,000–$85,000 support zone as critical; holding this range could allow Bitcoin to consolidate before attempting another push toward six figures. Conversely, a breakdown below $80,000 might trigger accelerated selling, delaying any recovery into 2026. The 100-week Simple Moving Average has provided some stability, but momentum indicators remain mixed.

On the fundamental side, ETF inflows and institutional adoption continue to underpin long-term optimism. Despite short-term weakness, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have seen steady demand, suggesting confidence in Bitcoin’s role as a portfolio diversifier. Macro conditions also play a role: the Fed’s easing cycle could eventually boost appetite for alternative assets, though near-term uncertainty around inflation and global growth tempers enthusiasm.

Jerome Powell’s recent comments about “no risk-free path” for monetary policy resonate with crypto markets, where investors face similar trade-offs between chasing upside and guarding against volatility. For Bitcoin, this translates into a path forward defined by consolidation, cautious accumulation, and selective risk-taking.

Looking ahead to the final weeks of 2025, the outlook is balanced but fragile. If Bitcoin can defend the $85,000 threshold, a year-end rally toward $95,000–$100,000 remains possible. However, failure to hold support could see prices drift toward $75,000 before any renewed attempt at six figures in 2026.

Silver Surge

Silver has hit record highs in December, driven by strong industrial demand, supply constraints, and macroeconomic tailwinds, with consensus leaning toward further gains into 2026.

Silver’s performance this year has been extraordinary. Prices have nearly doubled, rising about 95% year-to-date and reaching $61 per ounce in early December, outpacing gold’s 62% rally. The rally reflects a confluence of factors: expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts, a weaker U.S. dollar, and intensifying supply shortages in global markets. Silver’s dual role as both a precious metal safe haven and a critical industrial input—particularly in solar panels, electric vehicles, and electronics—has amplified its appeal amid the energy transition.

Analysts note that silver often lags gold in the early stages of a bull market but then outperforms during extended cycles, a pattern consistent with recent moves. Technical analysis shows strong momentum, with silver breaking through multiple resistance levels in November and December. The gold-to-silver ratio has narrowed significantly, signaling relative strength in silver compared to gold.

Looking forward, consensus suggests silver could continue higher, though some expect a short-term pause or retracement before resuming its climb. Forecasts point to prices stabilizing in the high $50s to low $60s into early 2026, with potential peaks near $66–$67 per ounce later next year. This has significant implications for silver mining companies. Higher spot prices directly expand profit margins, as production costs remain relatively stable while revenues rise. This dynamic often translates into outsized earnings growth for miners compared to the underlying commodity, making their stocks attractive to investors seeking leveraged exposure to silver’s rally.

Beyond immediate profitability, the boom strengthens balance sheets, enabling miners to accelerate exploration, expand production capacity, and pursue strategic acquisitions. Investor sentiment has also improved, with mining equities benefiting from renewed interest in commodities as a hedge against inflation and currency weakness.

Consensus among analysts suggests that if silver sustains its elevated levels, mining stocks could continue to outperform broader markets into 2026. However, volatility in silver prices remains a risk, meaning mining equities may experience sharper swings than the metal itself.

This Week’s Major US Economic Reports & Speakers

Monday, December 15

8:30 AM Empire State manufacturing survey

9:30 AM Fed governor Stephen Miran speaks

10:00 AM Home builder confidence index

10:30 AM New York Fed President John Williams speaks

Tuesday, December 16

8:30 AM *US employment report (delayed report)

8:30 AM US unemployment rate

8:30 AM US hourly wages

8:30 AM Hourly wages year over year

8:30 AM US retail sales (delayed report)

8:30 AM Retail sales minus autos

9:45 AM S&P flash US services PMI

9:45 AM S&P US manufacturing PMI

10:00 AM Business inventories

Wednesday, December 17

8:15 AM Fed governor Chris Waller speaks

9:05 AM New York Fed President John Williams opening remarks

12:30 PM Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks

Thursday, December 18

8:30 AM Initial jobless claims

8:30 AM *Consumer price index

8:30 AM CPI year over year

8:30 AM *Core CPI

8:30 AM Core CPI year over year

8:30 AM Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey

Friday, December 19

10:00 AM Existing home sales

10:00 AM Consumer sentiment (final)

*Limited October and full November results to be combined in one report

