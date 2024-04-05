Thoughts from Themes: The Fed’s Fall Gambit

The dog days of summer may be ending as we return to our desks post-Labor Day, but markets aren’t easing as quietly into fall. NVIDIA’s blowout quarter underscored just how central AI demand has become to tech earnings, even as investors showed signs of “priced-for-perfection” fatigue. At the same time, political pressure from Donald Trump is raising fresh questions about the Federal Reserve’s independence, with rate-cut bets now at their highest levels of the year. Meanwhile, inflation and growth data continue to send mixed signals, giving policymakers little room for error heading into the Fed’s September meeting. The first few weeks of this quarter could define whether markets carry momentum or lose their footing into year-end, as investors face a landscape where policy, politics, and performance continue colliding in real time.

NVIDIA Sets the Tone for Tech

Nvidia’s Q2 2025 earnings report delivered a powerful signal about the broader tech sector’s trajectory, especially in AI and data infrastructure. The company posted a record-breaking $46.7 billion in revenue, up 56% year-over-year, and beat Wall Street expectations for both top-line and earnings per share (EPS), which came in at $1.05 versus the $1.01 consensus. This performance underscores the continued strength of AI-driven demand, particularly in data center hardware, where Nvidia reported $41.1 billion in revenue.

Despite geopolitical headwinds, including U.S. export controls and China’s boycott of Nvidia’s H20 chips, the company managed to exceed expectations without any sales to Chinese customers. This resilience highlights the robustness of global AI infrastructure spending, and suggests that hyperscaler investment remains strong, albeit with signs of cautious recalibration. Nvidia’s guidance for Q3—$54 billion in revenue—further reinforces the bullish outlook for AI-related tech earnings.

However, the market reaction was mixed. Nvidia’s stock dipped post-earnings, reflecting investor sensitivity to even minor misses, such as the slight shortfall in data center revenue versus forecasts. Analysts noted that the stock had been “priced for perfection,” and any deviation from ideal results triggered volatility. This dynamic illustrates a broader theme in Q2 2025 tech earnings: while AI leaders like Nvidia continue to outperform, elevated expectations and geopolitical uncertainty are tempering investor enthusiasm.

The report also revealed Nvidia’s aggressive capital return strategy, with a $60 billion share buyback program and strong free cash flow, signaling confidence in sustained growth. For the tech sector at large, Nvidia’s results suggest that companies deeply embedded in AI infrastructure are likely to lead earnings growth, while others may face pressure to justify lofty valuations amid tightening margins and global trade tensions.

Nvidia’s earnings not only reaffirm its dominance in AI but also serve as a bellwether for tech earnings overall—highlighting both the promise of generative AI and the fragility of investor sentiment in a high-stakes, geopolitically charged environment.

Trump Turns Up the Heat on the Fed

Donald Trump’s persistent influence on the Federal Reserve is undeniably influencing market sentiment, injecting both volatility and speculation into the financial landscape. His attempt to dismiss Fed Governor Lisa Cook, despite legal challenges to the move, has raised concerns about the central bank’s independence as a cornerstone of U.S. monetary credibility. Investors are watching closely. Trump’s push to reshape the Fed board could result in many appointees aligned with his pro-rate-cut stance. It is important to note that while traditionalists tout

“independence” at the Fed, there is a growing movement led by Trump and his cabinet that argues the Fed has had too much unchecked influence on interest rates and the global economy, with many thinking the institution itself is the problem.

On the positive side, markets have responded favorably to the prospect of lower interest rates. Swaps markets now reflect a 90% probability of a rate cut at the next Fed meeting and long-term investors are eyeing potential upside in equities, particularly in rate-sensitive sectors like housing and tech. Trump’s argument—that aggressive rate cuts will unlock housing affordability and stimulate broader economic growth—has found some support among strategists who see room for monetary easing amid slowing job growth and persistent inflation.

However, the negatives are mounting. Trump’s direct pressure on the Fed, including his firing of Cook and threats to replace Chair Jerome Powell, has triggered fears of politicization. The U.S. dollar has weakened against major currencies, and the Treasury yield curve has steepened. These are all signs that investors are pricing in long-term inflation risk and diminished confidence in U.S. debt. Emerging markets have also felt the ripple effect, with capital flight and currency depreciation following Trump’s simultaneous escalation of trade tensions and Fed interference.

Legal uncertainty surrounding Trump’s actions adds another layer of instability. Analysts warn that undermining the Fed’s autonomy could erode investor trust and raise the risk premium on U.S. assets. While equity markets have not yet seen a sharp correction, the mood is cautious.

Trump’s involvement with the Fed is certainly a double-edged sword: it fuels short-term optimism for rate cuts but risks long-term damage to institutional credibility and market stability.

Inflation, Growth, and the Fed’s Next Move

Current U.S. inflation and growth figures are painting a complex picture for the Federal Reserve as it approaches its mid-September 2025 rate decision. On the inflation front, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.7% year-over-year in July, slightly below expectations, while the Fed’s preferred measure—Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE)—increased to 2.6%, up from

2.4% in May. These figures suggest inflation remains above the Fed’s 2% target, but not alarmingly so, giving policymakers some flexibility.

Growth indicators are also flashing mixed signals. GDP growth remains robust, with nominal figures above 5%, but the labor market is showing signs of stress. July’s nonfarm payrolls added just 73,000 jobs, the weakest in nearly five years, and prior months saw significant downward revisions. Unemployment ticked up to 4.2%, and factory employment hit a multi-year low. These trends have raised concerns about a potential slowdown, especially as consumer spending begins to soften.

Against this backdrop, market expectations for a rate cut have surged. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s recent Jackson Hole speech hinted at a possible policy shift, citing “downside risks to employment” and acknowledging that current policy is in “restrictive territory”. Traders now

assign nearly a 90% probability of a 25 basis point cut at the September 16–17 meeting, though some remain more cautious.

Political pressure is also mounting. President Trump has publicly criticized Powell for not cutting rates and has taken controversial steps, including firing key officials, which has raised concerns about the Fed’s independence. This tension adds uncertainty to the Fed’s decision-making process.

While inflation is moderating and growth is slowing, the Fed faces a delicate balancing act. The data supports a potential rate cut, but lingering inflation risks and political interference complicate the outlook. The September meeting is shaping up to be a pivotal moment for U.S. monetary policy, with markets poised to react sharply to any deviation from expected easing.

Next Week’s Major US Economic Reports & Speakers

Monday, September 8

3:00 PM Consumer credit

Tuesday, September 9

6:00 AM NFIB optimism index

Wednesday, September 10

8:30 AM Producer price index

8:30 AM Core PPI

8:30 AM PPI year over year

8:30 AM Core PPI year over year

10:00 AM Wholesale inventories

Thursday, September 11

8:30 AM Consumer price index

8:30 AM CPI year over year

8:30 AM Core CPI

8:30 AM Core CPI year over year

8:30 AM Initial jobless claims

2:00 PM Monthly US federal budget

Friday, September 12

10:00 AM Consumer sentiment (prelim)

Disclosures:

All data sourced from Bloomberg as of September 2, 2025, unless otherwise cited.

Views expressed in this newsletter are the current opinion of the author (Paul Marino). The author’s opinions are subject to change without notice. Information contained in this report was received from sources believed to be reliable, but accuracy is not guaranteed. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Investing always involves risk and you may incur a profit or loss. No investment strategy can guarantee success.

Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETFs Trust. The funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc (1290 Broadway, Suite 1000, Denver, Colorado 80203). Themes ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold, or promoted by these entities, nor do these entities make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Themes ETFs. Neither ALPS Distributors, Inc, Themes Management Company LLC nor Themes ETFs are affiliated with these entities.

This report is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to be, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation or recommendation with respect to any transaction and should not be treated as legal advice, investment advice or tax advice. Recipients should not rely upon this information as a substitute for obtaining specific legal or tax advice from their own professional legal or tax advisors. References to specific securities and their issuers are for illustrative purposes only and are not intended and should not be interpreted as recommendations to purchase or sell such securities. Indices and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Information is subject to change based on the market or other conditions.

Certain information contained herein has been obtained from third party sources and such information has not been independently verified by Themes. No representation, warranty, or undertaking, expressed or implied, is given to the accuracy or completeness of such information by Themes or any other person. While such sources are believed to be reliable, Themes does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such information. Themes does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein as of any future date.=

Certain information contained herein constitutes “forward-looking statements,” which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” or “believe,” or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events, results or actual performance may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Nothing contained herein may be relied upon as a guarantee, promise, assurance or a representation as to the future.

Past Performance: There is no guarantee that the investment objectives will be achieved. Moreover, the past performance is not a guarantee or indicator of future results. Benchmarks: Any indices and other financial benchmarks shown are provided for illustrative purposes only, are unmanaged, reflect reinvestment of income and dividends and do not reflect the impact of advisory fees. Investors cannot invest directly in an index. Comparisons to indexes have limitations because indexes have volatility and other material characteristics that may differ from a particular hedge fund. For example, a hedge fund may typically hold substantially fewer securities than are contained in an index.

The S&P 500® index includes 500 leading companies and covers approximately 80% of available market capitalization.