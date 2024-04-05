Thoughts from Themes: Don't Ask Me Why

President Trump's approach to tariffs and trade can be likened to Billy Joel's album Glass Houses. Released in 1980, Glass Houses marked a departure from Joel's previous work, featuring a harder-edged sound in response to the punk and new wave movements of the time. The album's cover shows Joel poised to throw a rock through the window of a glass house, alluding to the adage that "people in glass houses shouldn't throw stones."

Similarly, Trump's trade policies represent a departure from the prior trade principles that have guided US economic policy for decades. By imposing tariffs on key trading partners like Canada and Mexico, Trump is effectively throwing stones at the established trade order. Trump’s style is not to let things break on their own before fixing them; rather, true to his roots as a real estate mogul, he tears them down and levels them to rebuild on a new foundation to form what he believes is a better "deal." Just as Joel's album challenged the conventions of its time, Trump's tariffs challenge the norms of international trade.

But there are risks to Trump's approach. The adage "people in glass houses shouldn't throw stones" serves as a warning against actions that could backfire. In the case of tariffs, the potential for retaliatory measures from trading partners like Canada and Mexico could harm US businesses and consumers, leading to higher prices and economic instability.

The tariffs have disrupted supply chains, increased costs for businesses, and created uncertainty in financial markets, at least for the short term. Economists have warned that the tariffs could lead to inflation and reduced economic growth, particularly for lower-income Americans who are more vulnerable to price increases.

The economic impact, if it lasts, could potentially break the glass of President Trump’s legacy. Those supporting the tougher stance believe that short-term pain will lead to future prosperity and more manufacturing jobs brought back to the US, which they believe may ultimately be better for supply chains and the long-term prosperity of the middle class.

Moreover, the trade conflict has strained diplomatic relations between the US and its neighbors. Canada's retaliatory tariffs and Mexico's planned response underscore the potential for escalating tensions and a prolonged trade war. This could undermine the cooperative spirit of the USMCA and weaken the economic ties that have benefited all three countries. Should the economic fallout prove to be too painful, the US or its trading partners may ultimately change their tune to “you may be right, I may be crazy.”

Strategies for All Seasons

Amidst the tariff-induced market volatility, certain thematic strategies have delivered both outperformance and shallower drawdowns relative to major market benchmarks year-to-date. Indices tracking large cap companies with high cash flows, companies with natural monopolies, and global systemically important banks have outperformed the S&P 500, MSCI ACWI, and S&P Financials, respectively. The quality of their holdings and the strength of their individual balance sheets have contributed to the overall resilience of these strategies relative to the broader market. Should ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty continue in the wake of smoldering trade tensions, the quality of these strategies may continue to shine amidst the market volatility.

Tell Them About It

The White House Crypto Summit, hosted on Friday, March 7, generated significant speculation and excitement within the cryptocurrency community. This event, hosted by President Donald Trump, marks a pivotal moment in US digital asset policy. It can be credited with stabilizing Bitcoin prices over the past two weeks, after they plummeted below $80,000 on news of the North Korean hack and theft of approximately $1.5 billion in Ethereum tokens from Bybit, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

The agenda is expected to cover several critical topics related to the future of digital assets in the United States, including the establishment of a US strategic crypto reserve, regulatory frameworks for cryptocurrencies, and the potential for tax reforms on crypto transactions. The summit may also address the regulation of stablecoins and the broader implications of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The summit is expected to bring together over 25 key figures from the cryptocurrency industry and government. Confirmed attendees include Michael Saylor, co-founder and executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, Sergey Nazarov, co-founder of Chainlink, and Vlad Tenev, CEO of Robinhood. Additionally, members of the Presidential Working Group on Digital Assets, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, will be present.

How will this impact cryptocurrencies? That will depend on the implementation of what is discussed and its timeline. Clear and supportive regulatory frameworks could foster greater institutional adoption and investment, leading to sustained price growth. On the other hand, vague timing or disappointment regarding potential rules and regulations could add to existing skepticism.

Major US Economic Reports & Federal Reserve System Speakers (Times in EST)

MONDAY, MARCH 17

8:30 am US Retail Sales

8:30 am Retail Sales Minus Autos

8:30 am Empire State Manufacturing Survey

10:00 am Business Inventories

10:00 am Home Builder Confidence Index

TUESDAY, MARCH 18

8:30 am Housing Starts

8:30 am Building Permits

8:30 am Import Price Index

9:15 am Industrial Production

9:15 am Capacity Utilization

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 19

2:00 pm FOMC Interest Rate Decision

2:30 pm Fed Chair Powell Press Conference

THURSDAY, MARCH 20

8:30 am Initial Jobless Claims

8:30 am Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey

10:00 am Existing Home Sales

10:00 am US Leading Economic Indicators

Disclosures:

All data sourced from Bloomberg as of 6 March 2025

Views expressed in this newsletter are the current opinion of the author. The author’s opinions are subject to change without notice. Information contained in this report was received from sources believed to be reliable, but accuracy is not guaranteed. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing always involves risk and you may incur a profit or loss. No investment strategy can guarantee success.

Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETFs Trust. The funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc (1290 Broadway, Suite 1000, Denver, Colorado 80203). Themes ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold, or promoted by these entities, nor do these entities make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Themes ETFs. Neither ALPS Distributors, Inc, Themes Management Company LLC nor Themes ETFs are affiliated with these entities.

This report is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to be, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation or recommendation with respect to any transaction and should not be treated as legal advice, investment advice or tax advice. Recipients should not rely upon this information as a substitute for obtaining specific legal or tax advice from their own professional legal or tax advisors. References to specific securities and their issuers are for illustrative purposes only and are not intended and should not be interpreted as recommendations to purchase or sell such securities. Indices and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Information is subject to change based on the market or other conditions.

Certain information contained herein has been obtained from third party sources and such information has not been independently verified by Themes. No representation, warranty, or undertaking, expressed or implied, is given to the accuracy or completeness of such information by Themes or any other person. While such sources are believed to be reliable, Themes does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such information. Themes does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein as of any future date.

Certain information contained herein constitutes “forward-looking statements,” which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” or “believe,” or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events, results or actual performance may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Nothing contained herein may be relied upon as a guarantee, promise, assurance or a representation as to the future.

Past Performance: There is no guarantee that the investment objectives will be achieved. Moreover, the past performance is not a guarantee or indicator of future results. Benchmarks: Any indices and other financial benchmarks shown are provided for illustrative purposes only, are unmanaged, reflect reinvestment of income and dividends and do not reflect the impact of advisory fees. Investors cannot invest directly in an index. Comparisons to indexes have limitations because indexes have volatility and other material characteristics that may differ from a particular hedge fund. For example, a hedge fund may typically hold substantially fewer securities than are contained in an index.

The S&P 500® index includes 500 leading companies and covers approximately 80% of available market capitalization.

The S&P 500® Financials comprises those companies included in the S&P 500 that are classified as members of the GICS® financials sector.

The MSCI ACWI index captures large and mid cap representation across 23 Developed Markets (DM) and 24 Emerging Markets (EM) countries*. With 2,645 constituents, the index covers approximately 85% of the global investable equity opportunity set.

The KBW Nasdaq Global Bank Index is designed to track the performance of leading banks that have been classified as Globally Systematically Important by the Basel Committee. The index is comprised of those banks that are publicly traded on global-eligible exchanges and equally weighted.

The Solactive Natural Monopoly Index (SOLNMONN) identifies the top 5 companies within 19 different sectors that have the highest sales, stable profitability, and stable return on equity.

The Solactive US Cash Flow Champions Index (SOLUCFCT) identifies the top 75 large/mid capitalization companies with the highest 3 years of positive cash flow yield.