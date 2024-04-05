Thoughts from Themes: Cut and Thrust

This past week has brought two very different stages of action. In Washington, the Fed made its first move toward easier policy in nearly a year. Meanwhile in New York, the UN General Assembly is offering its own high-stakes speeches and debate, with world leaders crossing foils over global conflicts, climate, and the role of multilateral institutions.

For investors, the intrigue isn’t just in the headlines but in how these dramas ripple outward: a softer Fed reshaping market expectations while global leaders test each other’s resolve on everything from security to trade. The real cut and thrust is in watching how these forces, monetary and diplomatic, will keep shaping sentiment well past this week’s opening moves.

The Fed Eases

The Federal Reserve’s decision to initiate interest rate cuts on September 17, 2025—its first since December 2024—marks a pivotal shift in monetary policy aimed at countering a weakening labor market and sluggish economic growth. The benchmark federal funds rate was lowered by 0.25 percentage points to a range of 4.0%–4.25%, with projections indicating two additional cuts this year and one in 2026.

Several economic sectors are poised to benefit from this easing cycle, but others that may have been expected to do well may continue to struggle.

Consensus says that lower interest rates reduce mortgage costs, making homeownership more affordable and stimulating demand. Homebuilders and real estate investment trusts (REITs) typically see increased activity and valuations during rate-cut cycles. And while some analysts have already noted a rebound in housing-related stocks in anticipation of the Fed’s move, reality may be very different. The problem is not rates: it’s valuation and sellers that are not willing to reduce the ask price for properties that they are selling for fear of writing a check at closing. Lower interest rates could potentially make monthly payments more affordable, but buyers should still demand lower prices based on still-high interest rates. Also, lowering the Fed’s fund rate doesn’t solve the deficit issue, a major reason why the long end of curve remains persistently high. Sorry to dash hopes, but housing affordability is a bigger problem than a 25 bps cut…

So, who will win? To start, Financials. While banks often face margin pressure from lower rates, certain pockets of the financial sector—such as asset managers and fintech firms—can benefit from increased market activity and consumer borrowing. Additionally, the largest financial institutions on the planet, better known as the GSIBs, will benefit from any interest rate environment because of their size and scale, interconnectivity in the global economy, efficiencies through technology, and lack of sensitivity to interest rates. Defense will also win in any environment because global conflict, specifically Russia and Ukraine, has no end in sight and defense in US, Israel, and NATO member countries must be increased over the next 10 years.

Gold and crypto assets will benefit as well because they have proven to be stores of value that can outpace inflation in times of distress. In the case of crypto, specifically Bitcoin has shown it can become more valuable than the US dollar, even through volatile swings.

The UN Debates

As the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) convenes its 80th High-Level Week in New York from September 23-29, global leaders are spotlighting pressing issues.

Economically, markets will fixate on flash Purchasing Managers' Indexes (PMIs) released September 23-24 across major economies. U.S., Eurozone, UK, German, French, and Japanese data will reveal manufacturing and services health, critical for assessing inflation trends and trade disruptions from U.S. policies. Germany's PMI may highlight fiscal stimulus offsetting export woes, while UK's will probe post-Brexit policy impacts on jobs and prices.

The week's pinnacle will be U.S. core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index on September 26, the Federal Reserve's favored inflation metric. With forecasts hovering at 2.7% year-over-year, a hotter-than-expected reading could delay rate cuts, strengthening the dollar and pressuring equities. Chairman Powell spoke on Tuesday, September 23rd, but his comments didn’t deviate from last week’s FOMC meeting.

Diplomacy ‘Out of Order’

Trump has long lost faith in the United Nations ability to execute. A broken escalator on arrival and a broken teleprompter when he began his speech took Trump off-script and more directly on message this Tuesday morning. The President’s address clocked in around forty-five minutes, blending sharp critique with unapologetic American pride. The tone? Defiant yet confident, like a guy walking into a room full of skeptics and owning it. He started strong, declaring the future belongs to patriots, not globalists, firing a direct shot at multilateral setups he's long disliked. You could hear the edge when he mocked the UN's headquarters renovation, reminiscing about his failed bid to overhaul it for five hundred million bucks, promising marble floors over their plastic choices (classic Trump flex) turning a personal grudge into a jab at bureaucracy. It drew laughs, but the room tensed up quickly.

The core message hammered on America's resurgence under his watch. He railed against empty words from the UN that don't end wars, blaming globalist institutions for decaying world order. He touted pullouts from outfits like the WHO and Human Rights Council, calling them wastes of cash, and pushed for sovereignty over endless aid. Immigration got spotlighted too: no more asylum shoppers; apply in the first safe country, period. He touted his foreign policy wins and name-dropped ceasefires he'd brokered, positioning the US as the dealmaker, not just another donor, and addressed wars in Ukraine and Gaza as disasters he'd fix with muscle, not talk.

He discussed climate as a side note, dismissing overreach and favoring US energy dominance instead, even needling NATO members who are building defense against Russia, but still buying Russian oil. Trump framed America as the indispensable power, refusing to fund badly run orgs anymore; he's already yanked a billion in dues this year. It's all about putting Americans first: rebuilding strength, securing borders, controlling chokepoints like the Panama Canal. No more letting rules bend for others; impunity ends with US leadership. Critics might call it isolationist, but he spun it as “liberation-globalists exploit, patriots protect.” The speech wrapped with a rally cry: the United States will lead, not beg or blend in. It rallied his base, irked allies, and reminded everyone: Trump's back, and America's not sharing the throne.

And as always, every message was a plug for the US across energy, commodities, technology, etc., positioning America as the partner to grow with and the economy to invest in.

This Week’s Major US Economic Reports & Speakers

Monday, September 22

10:00 AM St Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem speech

Tuesday, September 23

9:45 AM S&P flash U.S. services PMI

9:45 AM S&P flash U.S. services manufacturing PMI

10:00 AM Existing home sales

Wednesday, September 24

10:00 AM New home sales

4:10 PM San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speech

Thursday, September 25

8:20 AM Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speech

8:30 AM Initial jobless claims

8:30 AM GDP (third estimate)

8:30 AM Advanced U.S. trade balance in goods

8:30 AM Advanced retail inventories

8:30 AM Advanced wholesale inventories

8:30 AM Durable-goods orders

8:30 AM Durable-goods minus transportation

3:30 PM San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speech

Friday, September 26

8:30 AM Personal Income

8:30 AM Personal spending

8:30 AM PCE index

8:30 AM PCE (year-over-year)

8:30 AM Core PCE index

8:30 AM Core PCE (year-over-year)

8:30 AM Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin speech

10:00 AM Consumer sentiment (final)

