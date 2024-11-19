Thor Medical Advances with First Thorium-228 Shipment

Nordic Nanovector ASA (DE:8NN) has released an update.

Thor Medical ASA has achieved a significant milestone by shipping its first Thorium-228 alpha-emitter samples from its new pilot facilities at Herøya, marking a step closer to commercial operations. This shipment is part of their strategy to transform cancer treatment with their innovative alpha-emitter technology and follows key achievements like a strategic supply agreement with ARTBIO. Investors and stakeholders will gain further insights during Thor Medical’s Capital Markets Update in Stockholm.

