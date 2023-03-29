Thor Industries (THO) Declares $0.45 Dividend

Thor Industries said on March 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 12, 2023 will receive the payment on April 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $77.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.32%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.01%, the lowest has been 1.12%, and the highest has been 4.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.59 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.52 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.36% Upside

As of March 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for Thor Industries is $85.78. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 10.36% from its latest reported closing price of $77.73.

The projected annual revenue for Thor Industries is $11,922MM, a decrease of 14.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 844 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thor Industries. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THO is 0.24%, an increase of 4.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.10% to 66,462K shares. The put/call ratio of THO is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 5,121K shares representing 9.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,286K shares, representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THO by 41.83% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 2,861K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,064K shares, representing a decrease of 7.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THO by 5.21% over the last quarter.

Royal London Asset Management holds 2,652K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,931K shares, representing an increase of 27.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THO by 31.14% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,526K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,584K shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THO by 2.99% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,156K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,214K shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THO by 1.82% over the last quarter.

Thor Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

THOR is the sole owner of operating subsidiaries that, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles.

