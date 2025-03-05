Thor Industries Slashes FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, Thor Industries, Inc. (THO), manufacturer of recreational vehicles, slashed its earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range $3.30 to $4.00 per share on net sales between $9.0 billion and $9.5 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range $4.00 to $5.00 per share on net sales between $9.0 billion and $9.8 billion.

On average, analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $4.48 per share on net sales of $9.43 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

