THOR Industries Earnings Up In Q4; Reaffirms FY26

March 03, 2026 — 07:14 am EST

(RTTNews) - THOR Industries, Inc. (THO), a manufacturer of recreational vehicles, on Tuesday reported higher net income in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

Management said results improved because of cost control, operational efficiencies, stable margins in Towables, and stronger performance in Motorized and supply businesses.

For the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, net income attributable to the company came in at $17.80 million compared with the loss of 0.551 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.34 versus loss per share of $0.01 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $98.05 million from $87.02 million in the same period a year ago.

Net sales increased to $2.13 billion from $2.02 billion in the previous year.

Further, the company reaffirmed its fiscal year 2026 guidance by expecting net sales of $9.0 billion to $9.5 billion.

Earnings per share is anticipated to range from $3.75 to $4.25 for the fiscal year 2026.

In the pre-market trading, THOR Industries is 0.47% lesser at $95.24 on the New York Stock Exchange.

