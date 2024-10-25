News & Insights

Thor Energy’s Strategic Moves in Hydrogen and Helium

Thor Mining (GB:THR) has released an update.

Thor Energy PLC has successfully raised approximately £1 million through a capital raise to bolster its existing portfolio and is set to acquire a majority stake in Go Exploration Pty Ltd. The acquisition aims to tap into the promising hydrogen and helium resources in South Australia, aligning with the growing demand for these elements in the energy sector. This strategic move reflects strong investor confidence with significant backing from institutional and sophisticated investors.

