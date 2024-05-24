News & Insights

Thor Energy PLC Stake Shift by IG Markets

May 24, 2024 — 02:41 am EDT

Thor Mining (GB:THR) has released an update.

Thor Energy PLC has announced that IG Markets Limited, a subsidiary of IG Group Holdings, has altered its stake in the company, crossing a significant threshold of voting rights on May 22, 2024. This change in ownership was officially notified to Thor Energy the following day. The total voting rights now held through financial instruments, specifically equity swaps, amount to 3.697525%, equating to 11,632,473 voting rights.

