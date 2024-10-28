Thor Energy Halts Trading Amid Acquisition Talks

Thor Mining (GB:THR) has released an update.

Thor Energy PLC has halted trading on the Australian Securities Exchange as it finalizes a binding acquisition agreement. The company is focusing on uranium and energy metals, with significant projects in Australia and the USA, including interests in uranium, vanadium, copper, tungsten, lithium, nickel, and gold. Investors are watching closely as Thor’s strategic moves could impact its standing in the clean energy sector.

