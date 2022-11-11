Thomson Reuters To Acquire SurePrep - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI, TRI.TO) has signed an agreement to acquire SurePrep for $500 million in cash. SurePrep is focused on helping accounting firms increase productivity and profitability while promoting a completely digital tax workflow. SurePrep's products and solutions are used by over 23,000 tax professionals at CPA firms, wealth management firms and others. Thomson Reuters and SurePrep have been partnering since April 2022, providing complementary solutions.

Thomson Reuters expects SurePrep to generate approximately $60 million of revenue in 2022 and grow in excess of 20% annually in the next few years. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be neutral in the first year, followed by annual increases thereafter.

Thomson Reuters expects to receive an estimated tax benefit with a net present value at time of purchase of approximately $60 million as part of the deal.

