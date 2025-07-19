Thomson Reuters To Replace ANSYS In Nasdaq-100 Index

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announced that Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) will become a component of the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) and the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index (NDXE) prior to market open on Monday, July 28, 2025. Thomson Reuters Corp will replace ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) in the Nasdaq-100 Index and the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index.

Nasdaq noted that Thomson Reuters Corp will replace ANSYS, Inc. in the Nasdaq-100 Tech Sector Index (NDXT), the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Market-Cap Weighted Index, and the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Adjusted Market-Cap Weighted™ Index on the same date.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.