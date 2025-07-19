Markets
NDAQ

Thomson Reuters To Replace ANSYS In Nasdaq-100 Index

July 19, 2025 — 12:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announced that Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) will become a component of the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) and the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index (NDXE) prior to market open on Monday, July 28, 2025. Thomson Reuters Corp will replace ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) in the Nasdaq-100 Index and the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index.

Nasdaq noted that Thomson Reuters Corp will replace ANSYS, Inc. in the Nasdaq-100 Tech Sector Index (NDXT), the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Market-Cap Weighted Index, and the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Adjusted Market-Cap Weighted™ Index on the same date.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NDAQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.