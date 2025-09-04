Markets
TRI

Thomson Reuters Enters Automatic Share Purchase Plan With Broker

September 04, 2025 — 07:34 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Thomson Reuters (TRI) announced that, in connection with its previously announced $1.0 billion share repurchase program and normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 10 million common shares between August 19, 2025 and August 18, 2026, the company has entered into an automatic share purchase plan with broker. Purchases under the ASPP will be made by the company's broker based upon parameters set by Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters said, outside of pre-determined blackout periods, shares may be purchased under the NCIB based on management's discretion, in compliance with TSX rules and applicable securities laws.

TRI

