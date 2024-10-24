News & Insights

Thomson Resources Reaffirms its Corporate Governance Commitment

Thomson Resources Ltd (AU:TMZ) has released an update.

Thomson Resources Ltd has reaffirmed its commitment to high standards of corporate governance, detailing its adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s best practices. The company’s governance policies, including its Board and Committee Charters, are aligned with the latest recommendations to ensure accountability and transparency to shareholders. These practices, effective from the start of FY2024, underscore Thomson Resources’ dedication to ethical and responsible management.

