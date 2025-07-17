Thomas Bene Takes a Bullish Stance: Acquires $158K In Waste Management Stock

It was revealed in a recent SEC filing that Thomas Bene, Director at Waste Management (NYSE:WM) made a noteworthy insider purchase on July 16,.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Bene purchased 696 shares of Waste Management. The total transaction amounted to $158,301.

The latest market snapshot at Thursday morning reveals Waste Management shares down by 0.31%, trading at $225.16.

Unveiling the Story Behind Waste Management

WM ranks as the largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and medical waste services in the United States, operating 262 active landfills, about 506 solid and medical waste transfer stations, and 105 recycling facilities. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and medical end markets and is also a leading recycler in North America.

A Deep Dive into Waste Management's Financials

Revenue Growth: Waste Management's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.65%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 39.4% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Waste Management's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.58.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, Waste Management faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 34.02 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 3.98 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Waste Management's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.65, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

