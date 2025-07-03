Markets

Thoma Bravo To Acquire Olo; Shareholders To Receive $10.25/shr

July 03, 2025 — 09:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Olo Inc. (OLO) has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, in an all-cash transaction valuing Olo at approximately $2.0 billion in equity value. Olo shareholders will receive $10.25 per share in cash. Upon completion, Olo will become a privately held company.

Noah Glass, Olo's Founder and CEO, said: "By partnering with Thoma Bravo, we believe we can build on our success to date and accelerate our vision of helping our customers create a world where every restaurant guest feels like a regular."

Shares of Olo are up 13% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.