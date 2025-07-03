Thoma Bravo To Acquire Olo; Shareholders To Receive $10.25/shr

(RTTNews) - Olo Inc. (OLO) has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, in an all-cash transaction valuing Olo at approximately $2.0 billion in equity value. Olo shareholders will receive $10.25 per share in cash. Upon completion, Olo will become a privately held company.

Noah Glass, Olo's Founder and CEO, said: "By partnering with Thoma Bravo, we believe we can build on our success to date and accelerate our vision of helping our customers create a world where every restaurant guest feels like a regular."

Shares of Olo are up 13% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

