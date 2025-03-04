Bitcoin Magazine



THNDR Releases Skill-Based Blackjack Game With Bitcoin Lightning Network-Powered Payouts

Today, THNDR, pioneers in play-to-earn (P2E) Bitcoin games as well as skill-based peer-to-peer (PvP) gaming solutions, announced the release of its latest title, Blackjack.

Designed for iGaming operators and aggregators, the game is now available via THNDR’s B2B PvP platform.

With this new game, THNDR aims to improve player engagement and retention, while employing cutting-edge instant payment settlement via the Lightning Network.

The underlying technology for the game addresses long-standing points of friction for operators, including player liquidity gaps and slow payout processes over traditional payment rails.

How THNDR’s Technology Works

THNDR’s cross-operator liquidity network, which ensures that players are matched instantly across partner businesses (early partners include BetOpenly, Speed Wallet, Maincard and Telobet), helps to avoid hiccups in the gaming experience.

What this looks like in practice is if a user on BetOpenly places a $100 bet, THNDR will match that bet with a $100 bet from a user on another partner platform, Speed Wallet, for example, if it isn’t matched immediately on BetOpenly, creating a scenario in which bets are matched instantly 99.9% of the time.

THNDR offers real-time payouts via Lightning to its partners on the back end, enabling their partners to provide payouts in any fiat currency while benefitting from a settlement process with no delays or chargebacks.

“We’re thrilled to bring a skill version of Blackjack to our PvP platform,” said THNDR CEO and co-founder Desiree Dickerson in a press release shared with Bitcoin Magazine.

“This isn’t just another game, it’s a powerful re-engagement and monetization tool for operators. By blending skill-based competition with our innovative tech, we’re delivering a solution that keeps players engaged longer, boosts retention, and opens access to a broader market of new users,” she added.

Rewarding Strategic Players

THNDR’s version of Blackjack also rewards strategy and decision-making, as the game enables players to compete against other players as opposed to the house, eliminating the house’s edge.

“In this version of the game, your result, based on the number of chips won after 10 rounds, is benchmarked to another real player who had the exact same cards dealt during his round,” Dickerson explained to Bitcoin Magazine.

“Unlike traditional Blackjack, where luck plays a significant role, this game is skill-based, because both players face identical conditions (i.e. same cards dealt, same dealer rules),” she added.

“In this version, players compete asynchronously — each plays 10 rounds with the same card sequence and time limit. The final number of chips determines the winner.”

THNDR believes that this arrangement will attract more competitive players as opposed to those simply looking for chance-based gambling and entertainment.

Benefits For iGaming Operators

iGaming operators and aggregators can benefit from offering THNDR’s version of Blackjack in the following ways:

Instant Liquidity: Players connect across THNDR’s betting network for a nearly 100% match rate.

Enhanced Monetization: Instant payouts encourage higher spending and user trust.

User Acquisition: Skill-based games allow licensed operators to reach a wider market.

Seamless Integration: The platform can be integrated with just a few lines of code and payouts can be denominated in any currency.

THNDR said in the press release that it invites all iGaming operators and aggregators to test out the full platform of titles and tech by requesting a demo at hello@thndr.io or visiting thndr.io for more details.

For more on THNDR, please see Bitcoin Magazine’s Founders piece on the company’s aforementioned CEO, Desiree Dickerson.

This post THNDR Releases Skill-Based Blackjack Game With Bitcoin Lightning Network-Powered Payouts first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Frank Corva.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.