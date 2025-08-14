THL Partners To Acquire Headlands Research From KKR For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - THL Partners, Thursday announced an agreement to Headlands Research, a multinational network of clinical trial sites, from funds managed by KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR).

The deal is expected to boost Headlands' continued expansion, enhance its technology and centralized infrastructure, and further strengthen its ability to deliver high-quality, diverse clinical trial data for pharmaceutical and biotech sponsors.

THL will finance the deal, expected to close this year, with its flagship Fund IX.

Currently, KKR is trading at $146.40, down 0.81 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

