THL Adjusts Financial Covenants Amid Market Changes

Tourism Holdings Limited (THL), a global tourism operator and the world’s largest commercial RV rental company, has successfully negotiated with its banking syndicate to amend financial covenants for the quarter ending 30 June 2024. These adjustments have been made to better align with current trading conditions and reflect THL’s confidence in improved financial performance in subsequent quarters. The company’s proactive approach ensures continued compliance with financial agreements during a period of fluctuating market dynamics.

