This is the fun week for earnings season as over 100 S&P 500 companies are expected to report earnings, many of which are investor favorites on the Street.

That’s a lot of big cap earnings news in just one week.

There are so many prominent companies, including Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Amazon, that it’s hard to choose which ones are “must-see” reports.

But these 5 stand out. Two of them have perfect 5-year earnings surprise track records and a third has only missed once.

Another one has been in the news recently and the fifth is in the critical apparel industry where supply chain issues loom large.

Will they beat again this quarter?

This Week’s 5 Must-See Earnings Charts

1. Qualcomm QCOM

Qualcomm has a perfect earnings surprise track record. It is truly an earnings all-star when it comes to beating the Zacks Consensus.

Shares have held up in 2022, even as others in the semiconductor industry have seen selling pressure.

Qualcomm shares are down just 3.1% year-to-date. But more impressive, over the last 6 months, Qualcomm shares are up 18.2%.

Qualcomm trades with a forward P/E of just 15.8.

Is Qualcomm a value stock in 2022?

2. Spotify SPOT

Spotify has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters but is coming off a miss last quarter.

Shares dove in January 2022 but have bounced back and are down just 13% year-to-date.

Spotify isn’t a cheap stock, on a P/E basis. It has a forward P/E of 253.

Will an earnings beat continue to turn around Spotify’s shares?

3. Honeywell HON

Honeywell is another earnings all-star, as it hasn’t missed in 5 years. That’s impressive during a pandemic which is entering into its third year.

Honeywell shares have weakened over the past 6 months, falling 12.2% during that time, but are down only 1.5% in 2022.

The shares aren’t cheap. Honeywell trades with a forward P/E of 22.6.

What will be the catalyst to push Honeywell shares higher in 2022?

4. Estee Lauder EL

Estee Lauder has only missed one time in the last 5 years and it was during the beginning of the pandemic, in 2020.

Estee Lauder has been one of the big winners in the beauty industry the last 5 years. Shares are up 279% during that time.

But shares have fallen 15% in 2022 on worries about the global economy and omicron.

Estee Lauder is trading with a forward P/E of 41.

Is Estee Lauder on sale or does it have further to fall?

5. Ralph Lauren RL

Ralph Lauren has put together 3 big beats in a row as demand for apparel returned after the vaccines started rolling out.

Shares weakened to start 2022, but are down just 4.5% year-to-date. Over the last 6 months, they are flat.

Ralph Lauren trades with a forward P/E of just 14.8, which would make it a value stock.

Has all the good news about apparel already been priced into the stock, or will Ralph Lauren see a boost off the earnings report?

