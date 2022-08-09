Earnings season isn’t over even though nearly 90% of the S&P 500 has already reported. Now is the time we hear from smaller companies, the retailers and dozens of companies that were recent IPOs or SPACs.

The earnings report from these 5 companies are going to be key this week. 3 out of the 5 do not have positive earnings but they are popular stocks with investor. One is a big cap legacy company. And the fifth one is a recent retail IPO.

All 5 of these stocks are down this year. Is all the negative news already priced in?

This Week’s 5 Key Earnings Charts

1. Coinbase COIN

Coinbase has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters but is coming off a big earnings miss last quarter.

Earnings are expected to fall 158% this year to a loss of $8.46 from $14.50 last year. Coinbase’s revenue is also expected to fall nearly 50% year-over-year.

Shares of Coinbase are down nearly 60% year-to-date but have staged a big rally in the last month, gaining over 75%.

Is this recent rally in Coinbase going to stick?

2. Roblox RBLX

Roblox has only beat once since it went public in 2021. Earnings are expected to fall 5% in 2022.

The Zacks Consensus for 2022 is looking for a loss of $1.02 versus a loss of $0.97 last year. The earnings are expected to remain negative in 2023 with the Zacks Consensus at a loss of $1.14.

Shares of Roblox are down 52% year-to-date but have rallied in the summer growth stock rally, adding 26% during that time.

Roblox has a market cap of $26.7 billion.

Is Roblox a bargain after 2022’s sell-off?

3. Sweetgreen, Inc. SG

Sweetgreen has missed twice in a row since it came to the public market in 2021.

Earnings are expected to rise 72% in 2022 to a loss of $1.54 from a loss of $5.51 last year as the restaurant industry recovers from the pandemic.

But Wall Street turned its back on Sweetgreen in the first half 2022. Shares are down 45% year-to-date but it has rallied 27% over the last month in the summer growth stock rally.

Is the worst over for Sweetgreen’s shares?

4. Disney DIS

Disney has missed 2 out of the last 4 quarters. Earnings are expected to rise 71% in fiscal 2022 to $3.93 from $2.29 last year as the global economy reopens.

But investors have been worried about the streaming numbers and COVID shutdowns of parks in China and Hong Kong.

Shares of Disney are down 29% year-to-date, but have rallied off their recent lows.

It’s not cheap, even with the sell-off, with a forward P/E of 27. And it halted its dividend in 2020.

Should you be waiting on the sidelines with Disney?

5. Arhaus ARHS

Arhaus is a luxury furniture retailer which has beaten all three quarters since it came to the public market in 2021.

Earnings are expected to decline 10% in 2022 to $0.62 from $0.69 last year as furniture purchases slow now that consumers can travel and go to the office and school again.

Shares of Arhaus are down 53% year-to-date but have rallied this summer, adding 25%.

It’s cheap, with a forward P/E of 9.7.

Is Arhaus a deal?

