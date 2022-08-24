This Week's 5 Hot Tech Earnings Charts

We’re getting to the end of earnings season but that means there will be retailers, and some technology companies.

Included among those technology companies are several that haven’t missed, or have only missed once or twice, in the last 5 years.

While that has always been an impressive track record, with the pandemic restrictions and shutdowns causing chaos across the global economy the last 2 years, it’s even more impressive. Few companies that have come through earnings seasons unscathed.

Will these technology companies continue with their hot earnings streaks?

5 Hot Tech Earnings Charts

1. NVIDIA, Inc. NVDA

NVIDIA has only missed once in the last 5 years and it was in 2018. However, NVIDIA has already warned on this quarter’s earnings.

Analysts have cut the Zacks Consensus down to $0.59 from $1.27.

Shares are down 41% year-to-date but they’re not cheap, with a forward P/E of 44.

Is more bad news yet to come from NVIDIA?

2. Salesforce, Inc. CRM

Salesforce has a perfect earnings surprise record. It hasn’t missed in 5 years. Impressive.

But that hasn’t stopped the shares from falling 31% this year. Over the last 5 years, Salesforce is up 115% versus the NASDAQ up 102%.

Salesforce is not cheap, trading with a forward P/E of 39.

Does another Salesforce beat matter for the shares?

3. Snowflake Inc. SNOW

Snowflake has beat 4 quarters in a row, including a big beat last quarter.

Snowflake only went public in 2020. Shares are down big in 2022, falling 55%, and have hit new all-time lows.

It does have a P/E but it’s 1,145.

Will another beat finally light a fire under Snowflake’s shares?

4. Autodesk, Inc. ADSK

Autodesk has only missed once in 5 years and it was in 2019. That’s 12 earnings beats in a row, including during the pandemic.

Autodesk shares have fallen 24% year-to-date but they have bounced higher this summer, adding 16% over the last 3 months.

Shares aren’t cheap. They trade with a forward P/E of 34.

Should Autodesk be on your shortlist?

5. Marvell Technology MRVL

Marvell Technology has only missed twice in the last 5 years. The last miss was all the way back in 2019. It has beat 13 quarters in a row. That’s impressive.

But Marvell Technology shares have still fallen 41% year-to-date.

It’s the cheapest out of these five companies, with a forward P/E of just 23.

Marvell Technology also pays a dividend, currently yielding 0.5%.

Is this a buying opportunity in Marvell Technology?



Zacks Investment Research

