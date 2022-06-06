This Stock Is the Quiet Giant in Web3

One company to watch in the Web3 ecosystem is Cloudflare (NYSE: NET). In this video clip from "The Crypto Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on May 18, Fool.com contributors Jon Quast and Travis Hoium outline several strengths that could give the web infrastructure and security company a significant tailwind in the coming years.

Jon Quast: You said Cloudflare is the quiet giant in the Web3 space. I thought that was such an interesting comment, Travis. I don't know if you care to expound.

Travis Hoium: Yeah. I just added a blog post that they put up in 2021 about a product that they have called Stream. I think this was a product that was ahead of its time. But basically, Cloudflare, their role in the Web3 infrastructure is providing literally the infrastructure that people aren't going to build themselves.

If I want to have a video stream, here we're seeing they're playing around with Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), so can they build some token gated safe community? Their general role in the internet is to make sure the internet pipes work the way that they should. That's Cloudflare's role in the entire model and they have their servers all over the world to make that happen.

I think they could be a really interesting infrastructure play and Web3 and cryptocurrency, you would be basically just a massive tailwind behind them, thinking about them a little bit like an AWS in the Web3 space.

That's why I think it's interesting about them. I don't know where exactly they're going, what do they call this? Another experiment. They are willing to take a lot of these experiments on and say, what works and where do we fit? Where does our skillset fit in this space? Given everything that we've seen with Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) shutting down because of bots attacking mints and things like that.

I think there is a role for a company like Cloudflare to make the entire Web3 ecosystem run a little bit more efficiently. We'll see where this goes. But this is a company that I would definitely keep an eye on to see how they play a role with developers in Web3 and crypto.

