This Is Proof That Momentum Strategies Work...

Let's talk relative strength, and why it works...

Within a group of stocks, some will perform better than others. Relative strength (RS) recognizes those differences. As the name implies, relative strength ranks relative performance. In short, it's a way to rank investments from the strongest (best performers) to the weakest (poor performers).

It is important to remember that just because a stock has a high relative strength -- and is, therefore, beating the market -- doesn't necessarily mean it is making money. Sometimes, a high relative strength rank can mean losing less than the average stock in a bear market.

Think of relative strength like choosing the winner of a marathon race. Marathon runners cover 26.2 miles. If given the chance to bet on the eventual winner with only a mile to go in the race, most people would bet on one of the front-runners. After all, there is little chance that someone three miles from the finish line at that point could be the winner.

In other words, the front-runners have put in a strong performance and are likely to continue outperforming.

Stocks show a similar pattern of behavior -- the strongest performers have a tendency to continue performing well. High relative strength investments are likely to show continued strength. Low relative strength investments, the ones that have failed to keep up with the market in the past, often continue underperforming.

Relative Strength Investing Works -- Here's The Proof...

One thing I would like to point out is that relative strength has become a common term to reference momentum investing. The relative strength I use in Maximum Profit is unlikely to be the exact same formula as another reference to relative strength.

Most traders use relative strength to identify -- and buy -- strong stocks and sell weak stocks. Remember, relative strength is different from the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which I covered in detail in this article back in July. (I also pulled back the curtain on the inner workings of relative strength in this article.)

A number of academic studies have shown that relative strength strategies can deliver market-beating returns. Many successful strategies include relative strength as part of the selection process. Examples include the CAN SLIM methodology popularized by Investor's Business Daily and the Timeliness Ranking System included in the Value Line Investment Survey. Today, there are even large money-management firms that have incorporated a momentum component, like AQR Capital Management.

It's no surprise that relative strength investing has gained in popularity. It can provide professional and individual investors with a complete, clear cut, trading strategy. Over the long term, it has proven that it can produce market-beating results.

For example, in April, Enphase Energy (Nasdaq: ENPH) was boasting a strong relative strength rating of 98. We quickly added it to the portfolio, and shares didn't disappoint...

We ended up booking a whopping 183% gain in only five months. That performance outdid the S&P 500's meager 4% return.

Action To Take

Of course, not every trade goes as smoothly as this one, but that's the beauty of relative strength investing. When a trade doesn't go our way, we cut our losses (preferably keeping the losses small). By doing so we avoid even larger losses.

Glu Mobile (Nasdaq: GLUU) is a prime example. My subscribers and I added the stock to our portfolio at the beginning of May, as it was showing strong relative strength. But that strong relative strength quickly came to a halt after it reported disappointing earnings the very next week. Shares slid roughly 15%, triggering our secondary sell signal.

While it was painful to see a trade go against us so quickly, we were better off taking a small loss. Investors that decided to ride it out are still underwater -- to the tune of 44%.

Sure, investors still clinging to hope could eventually see shares climb back to their entry price. But one has to consider the opportunity cost that's been lost waiting for that day. Until then, that is dead money that can't be put to work in a stock that could be rewarding you with gains... like Enphase Energy or any other number of winners that we've booked.

The point is relative strength works, so long as you follow the script of buying the outperformers and selling the underachievers. Do this, and you'll be far and away ahead of the average investor.

Related Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.