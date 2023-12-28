This Is How Elon Musk Got Rich

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Have you ever wondered how industry giants like Elon Musk and Mark Cuban built their empires?

These industry leaders dominate headlines with their vast fortunes, yet the way they came into their riches might surprise you.

Let’s start with Musk.

Most people think Musk’s wealth stems from Tesla (TSLA). As the CEO of the electric vehicle (EV) company, it’s no secret that TSLA has been a rocket ship for Musk’s net worth, with an astonishing 3,000% stock surge over the last decade.

But Musk’s journey to wealth began long before his tenure as Tesla’s chief executive…

What’s the real story behind Musk’s billions?

The Secret to Elon Musk’s Fortune

It’s a tale of strategic foresight during the Dot-Com Boom, where a unique and rare investment vehicle turned into a goldmine for those who knew where to look.

This isn’t just a history lesson; it’s a blueprint for success during technological revolutions, like the one we’re witnessing with AI.

While it is true that a significant portion of Musk’s net worth today is indeed from Tesla stock, he did not initially accumulate his wealth from the company. Musk was not a founder of Tesla; he was one of its first major investors and eventually took on the role of CEO.

Before his billionaire status through Tesla stock, Musk had already built a multi-million-dollar fortune.

So, how did Elon Musk first become wealthy?

Long story short, he did so through an uncommon investment that took off during the Dot-Com Boom and is now reappearing in the AI Boom.

This investment vehicle allowed Elon Musk to earn $12 million in 1999 at the peak of the 1990s internet boom. It also enabled him to secure another $100 million in 2002, even during the Dot-Com Crash. Musk’s initial $12 million in 1999 and a staggering $100 million in 2002 were the seeds that grew into his massive fortune today.

That $100 million windfall allowed Musk to become a significant investor in Tesla in 2004, and to launch SpaceX in 2002. Today, these two companies have a combined worth of nearly $1 trillion, accounting for the majority of Musk’s $240 billion net worth.

And it all began with that rare investment vehicle from the late 1990s.

Mark Cuban’s Rise

The story of Musk’s wealth is not an isolated phenomenon. Mark Cuban’s journey similarly underscores the potential of strategic investments amid technological upheaval.

Not many people are aware that Cuban started as a bartender in Dallas in the early 1980s. It wasn’t until 1990, when he utilized this rare investment vehicle to earn a $2 million payday, that Cuban’s wealth surged.

After getting a taste of this fortune-making investment vehicle, Cuban craved more. In 1999, during the Dot-Com Boom (and the same year Musk made $12 million), Cuban reportedly earned a billion-dollar payday through this rare investment vehicle.

Certainly, this investment vehicle comes with risks, as nothing offering the prospect of multi-million-dollar paydays is without them.

Yet, it is one of the best ways to amass a fortune quickly.

It’s how Elon Musk and Mark Cuban became billionaires.

And now, you too could potentially strike it rich.

The Final Word

Today, as the world stands on the brink of an AI revolution, the parallels to the early days of the internet are clear — the same opportunities Musk and Cuban had could be present for those willing to take calculated risks.

This investment vehicle is always available, but it becomes particularly compelling and offers life-changing profit potential about once every few decades during a major new technological boom.

The last occurrence was during the Internet Boom, when Musk and Cuban capitalized on their opportunity.

Could you feel the thrill of such a windfall?

Today, with the AI Boom, this investment vehicle is reemerging with even greater profit potential than what was seen during the Internet Boom.

Imagine the excitement of being part of a financial leap forward, the same kind that allowed Cuban to go from bartender to billionaire. Yes, there are risks, but the rewards we’re talking about are life-changing.

Do you have the courage to follow in the footsteps of the bold?

This investment vehicle is not just a relic of the past; it’s making a powerful comeback in the current AI Boom. It’s a chance to be at the forefront of a technological revolution, much like the early adopters of the internet.

Are you ready to take control of your financial future with confidence?

Well stay tuned… because this is an investment vehicle that I will talk more about in the coming weeks and months.

For now, if you want to get the gift that keeps on giving, then keep investing in the stock market. Stick around.

And if you’re looking for someone to help you navigate the market – through both booms and busts – and stay level-headed through it all, I’m happy to be your guide.

Learn more.

Very Happy Holidays!

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

More From InvestorPlace

The post This Is How Elon Musk Got Rich appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.