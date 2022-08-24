This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Investors may wish to note that the Senior Vice President of Client Services of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc., Robert Hinckle, recently netted US$63k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$31.25. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 5.4%.

Computer Programs and Systems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior Vice President of Sales, Troy Rosser, for US$364k worth of shares, at about US$31.29 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$30.87. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Computer Programs and Systems insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:CPSI Insider Trading Volume August 24th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 4.7% of Computer Programs and Systems shares, worth about US$21m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Computer Programs and Systems Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Computer Programs and Systems stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Computer Programs and Systems makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Computer Programs and Systems. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Computer Programs and Systems you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

