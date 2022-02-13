This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Some BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider Mark McCombe recently sold a substantial US$1.1m worth of stock at a price of US$819 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 7.6% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

BlackRock Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman & CEO, Laurence Fink, for US$30m worth of shares, at about US$870 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$772. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

BlackRock insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:BLK Insider Trading Volume February 13th 2022

Insider Ownership of BlackRock

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. BlackRock insiders own about US$1.3b worth of shares (which is 1.1% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At BlackRock Tell Us?

Insiders sold BlackRock shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that BlackRock is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of BlackRock.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

