Thirty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department finished off this week's announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Thursday, revealing this month's auction of $23 billion worth of thirty-year bonds attracted average demand.

The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 2.340 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.30.

Last month, the Treasury sold $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 2.075 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.35.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.30.

Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $37 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted well above average demand, while this month's auction of $50 billion worth of three-year notes attracted slightly above average demand.

The Treasury on Thursday also announced that it plans to auction $19 billion worth of twenty-year bonds this month, with the results due to be revealed next Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.