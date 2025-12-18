Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 11.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $41.35 in the previous session. Third Coast Bancshares has gained 19.5% since the start of the year compared to the 15.8% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 6.4% return for the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 22, 2025, Third Coast Bancshares reported EPS of $1.03 versus consensus estimate of $0.8.

For the current fiscal year, Third Coast Bancshares is expected to post earnings of $3.66 per share on $204.53 in revenues. This represents a 31.65% change in EPS on a 19.35% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $3.8 per share on $247.3 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 3.73% and 20.91%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Third Coast Bancshares has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Third Coast Bancshares? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Third Coast Bancshares has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 11.1X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 12X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 13.7X versus its peer group's average of 11.8X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Third Coast Bancshares currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Third Coast Bancshares meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Third Coast Bancshares shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does TCBX Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of TCBX have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (USCB). USCB has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 7.14%, and for the current fiscal year, USCB is expected to post earnings of $2.17 per share on revenue of $98.45 million.

Shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. have gained 12.1% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 11.26X and a P/CF of 15.27X.

The Banks - Southeast industry is in the top 17% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for TCBX and USCB, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (USCB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.