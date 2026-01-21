Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $16.70 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $12.53 million, or $0.79 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.2% to $52.19 million from $43.43 million last year.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16.70 Mln. vs. $12.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.02 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue: $52.19 Mln vs. $43.43 Mln last year.

