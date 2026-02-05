Third Century Bancorp Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Third Century Bancorp (TDCB) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $0.55 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $0.49 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to $4.35 million from $3.98 million last year.

Third Century Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.55 Mln. vs. $0.49 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $4.35 Mln vs. $3.98 Mln last year.

