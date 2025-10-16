Third Century Bancorp Profit Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Third Century Bancorp (TDCB) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $0.498 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $0.262 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.1% to $2.26 million from $1.98 million last year.

Third Century Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.498 Mln. vs. $0.262 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.42 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $2.26 Mln vs. $1.98 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.