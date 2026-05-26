Thinking of Riding on Lumentum Stock? Don't -- Until You Consider This Red Flag

Key Points

The market likely recognizes Lumentum as a major beneficiary of rising AI infrastructure spending.

The bigger risk may now be expectations, not the business.

Insider selling matters because it may reflect concerns about valuation.

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Few artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure stocks have rallied as aggressively as Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) lately. In the last 12 months, the stock rose by more than 1,100%.

There are real reasons for the excitement surrounding Lumentum. The company sits at the center of one of the fastest-growing parts of the AI infrastructure stack: optical networking. As AI systems become larger and more powerful, the amount of data moving between servers and chips is exploding.

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But before chasing the stock higher, investors may want to pay attention to one major warning sign: insider selling.

The market may already understand the story well

One reason Lumentum stock has rallied so aggressively is that the AI story surrounding the company has become increasingly compelling.

In Lumentum, investors see a business benefiting from:

Surging AI infrastructure spending

Accelerating demand for optical connectivity

Expanding margins

Improving revenue growth

Long-term exposure to next-generation AI data centers

In many ways, Lumentum has become a bet on one of the most important shifts happening inside AI infrastructure -- that moving data efficiently within data centers may be just as important as processing it. As a leading company developing optical and photonic technologies that move data using light rather than traditional electrical connections, Lumentum stands to benefit from this massive AI revolution.

But here's the problem. Once the market fully embraces an investment story, expectations can rise faster than the underlying business can sustain. That explains why the share price rose much faster than the underlying financials. For perspective, revenue grew by "only" 90% in the latest quarter.

At current levels, investors are no longer simply expecting Lumentum to benefit from AI demand. They are betting that the company can continue executing almost flawlessly while AI spending remains elevated for years. That leaves far less room for disappointment.

Insider selling is worth paying attention to

This is where insider activity becomes particularly important. Over the past several months, multiple executives and insiders at Lumentum have sold meaningful amounts of stock worth tens of millions of dollars.

To be fair, insider selling alone is rarely a reason to panic. Executives sell shares for many legitimate reasons, including diversification, tax planning, and pre-arranged trading plans.

Still, when insiders reduce exposure after a historic rally, long-term investors should at least pay attention. Why? Because insiders often understand better than anyone how much optimism is already reflected in the stock price.

That does not necessarily mean management believes the business is weakening. In fact, the opposite may be true. But it may suggest that some insiders view the current risk-reward profile differently from momentum investors aggressively chasing the stock higher.

Great businesses can still become dangerous stocks

One of the biggest mistakes investors make during major technology booms is confusing a great business with a great stock, regardless of the price. History repeatedly shows that those are not always the same thing.

Even exceptional companies can become overheated when investor enthusiasm pushes expectations beyond operational reality. When that happens, the business itself may continue performing well while the stock struggles to justify elevated valuations.

That risk becomes especially important in AI infrastructure, where optimism across the sector has risen dramatically over the past year. In other words, the long-term opportunity may absolutely be real, but investors should recognize that Lumentum is no longer an undiscovered AI play trading on potential alone. It is now a stock carrying very high expectations.

What investors should do now

Insider selling alone is rarely a reason to avoid a stock completely. The broader AI optical networking thesis still looks very real, and Lumentum appears well-positioned to benefit from a major infrastructure shift as hyperscalers continue to build larger AI data centers.

But after such an explosive rally, investors should remember an important distinction: A great business does not always mean a great stock at any price.

That is exactly why insider selling deserves enormous attention now.

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lumentum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.