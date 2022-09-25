Thinking of 'Quiet Quitting'? Consider These 4 Things First

The term "quiet quitting" has gone viral recently, particularly on TikTok. Not only is it a catchy phrase, but it also taps into many people's pent-up frustration with work. A recent Gallup poll showed that as much as half the American workforce is quiet quitting. Indeed, the poll shows almost one in every five people are actively disengaged from their work -- which pollsters label "loud quitting." So what's all the fuss about, and could it help you if you're feeling under-appreciated and overworked?

What is quiet quitting?

Quiet quitting is essentially not going above and beyond what's absolutely necessary in a work scenario. It might involve only working the hours you're supposed to work, or strictly sticking to the responsibilities set out in your job description. The concept has been met with everything from cheering to outright derision and hostility.

It isn't a new idea. My parents would call it "work-to-rule," though that's slightly different as work-to-rule is usually an active protest of some sort. This is more about pulling back and silently re-drawing boundaries. For example, some teachers who were close to burnout adopted quiet quitting as a way to regain some semblance of work life balance.

There are those -- such as Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary -- who label it a stupid idea. But its proponents say they are missing the point. They argue that quiet quitting is a reaction to poor management and exploitative work cultures that demand people always go the extra mile.

What to consider before you quiet quit

Like many things in life, quiet quitting isn't a magic bullet solution to everybody's work malaise. It might be an option for someone who feels constantly stressed out by unrealistic expectations as it can almost give them permission to switch off. But for others, it could take away some of the things that make work pleasurable and stop them progressing with their careers. Here are some questions to consider:

1. Do you have a plan?

If you are the type of person who often takes on extra projects or helps out in a crisis, it's going to draw a lot of attention if you go from doing everything to nothing in a matter of weeks. Work out what you are and are not prepared to do, and figure out how you can get there gradually.

Some people pull their energy away from their day job because they want to focus on a side hustle. If you're in this boat, work out how you're going to balance your responsibilities, and what your ultimate goal is. For example, if you're planning on making your side job your main earner, set yourself targets and goals. How much would you need to be earning before you can make the switch? How many customers will you need to have?

It might be that you want to pull back on your working hours to give yourself a bit of breathing space. Perhaps you're considering changing careers or applying for other positions in the same sector. If this is the case, be clear on how you see it working, and ask yourself the important questions: How much time do you need? How many hours do you plan to dedicate to your job hunt each week? What steps will you take? Without a plan, the risk is that you pull away from work but don't take steps in a new direction.

2. Are you clear on why you are doing it?

Ignore the quiet quitting hype for a minute, and think about your own circumstances. Might the situation be fixed if you spoke to your boss? Or your boss's boss? Are there other ways you might handle the situation? For example, if you've repeatedly encountered the same type of problem in your career, dealing with it now might help you confront it again in the future.

If you're aiming for a better work-life balance and have tried tackling the issue directly, the change of mindset that comes with quiet quitting could be exactly what you need. It may mean you continue to perform well -- or even better -- at work because you set yourself free from the pressure to fix everything. Just make sure that you know the why so that you can evaluate whether it paid off.

3. Do you have an emergency fund?

Without wanting to sound harsh, there's a risk to quiet quitting. Refusing to go the extra mile at a time when many companies are struggling could mean you lose your job. Stashing away three to six months' worth of emergency money in a savings account will give you a cushion in case this happens. Even if you're not considering pulling back on your work efforts, stashing money in an emergency fund is rarely a bad idea.

4. How much does job satisfaction matter to you?

Everybody has different motivations. If you're someone who normally enjoys being an active part of your company, quiet quitting might not be as satisfying as you imagine it to be. Some people actively enjoy things like organizing the office party, remembering people's birthdays, or contributing to problem solving.

Even if you're not the life and soul of the office social scene, consider how fulfilling you normally find your career. We spend a lot of our lives at work, and many people gain satisfaction and purpose from their careers. This is particularly true if they work for companies or in jobs that align with their values. Rather than disengaging, might you look for other opportunities where you could grow and develop?

Bottom line

The temptation to mentally withdraw from a difficult job situation is entirely understandable, and it may work for some people. But there are a number of potential drawbacks, professionally, personally, and financially.

