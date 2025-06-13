Thinking of Joining a Wholesale Club? 7 Things to Know First

Wholesale clubs like Sam's Club, Costco, and BJ's have always had a loyal following — but in the past few years, they've seen a surge in popularity.

As prices continue to rise across the board, more people are looking for ways to save money on everything from groceries to gas to household staples. And with membership fees still relatively low (usually between $40 and $60 per year), it's easy to wonder if joining one of these stores is worth it.

I recently ran my own experiment: I spent an entire month doing all of my shopping — groceries, gas, prescriptions, household goods, kid stuff — exclusively at Sam's Club. I wanted to see how much money I'd actually save, what I could (and couldn't) find, and whether it was realistic to rely on a wholesale club for everything. You can read about my experience (and dislike of grape soda) here.

If you're thinking about making the switch, or just wondering how to get the most out of your membership, here are seven things to know before you dive in.

1. Be Open to Alternatives

Wholesale clubs don't stock 10 brands of ketchup or 30 types of coffee. They usually carry one or two options per category — often a recognizable national brand and the store's private label. That may feel limiting if you're used to having a sea of choices, but it also simplifies decision-making and usually saves money.

In fact, many of the private-label brands at these stores (like Member's Mark at Sam's or Kirkland Signature at Costco) are known for high quality and impressive value. You might find that their olive oil, toilet paper, or frozen fruit is just as good — or better — than the brand you usually buy, but for far less.

I was surprised by how much I liked some of the private-label products. The Member's Mark option was often equal quality and half the price of what I used to buy. Plus, sometimes having fewer choices is actually a relief.

2. Make Sure You Have the Space

Even the most basic items come in big sizes. A five-pound tray of chicken thighs. A 30-roll pack of toilet paper. A giant box of individually wrapped snacks. If you don't have freezer space, a second fridge, or a little extra pantry storage, it can get overwhelming fast.

I already had a second freezer in the garage, and I still felt like I was playing a constant game of Tetris. If you're short on space, be realistic — buy only what you know you'll use in the next few weeks, even if the price-per-unit is tempting.

Before you join, take a quick inventory of your available space. If you have room to stash the extras, you'll be able to take full advantage of bulk savings. If not, focus your shopping on items that your household uses quickly and consistently — so nothing sits around going stale.

3. Expect Higher Upfront Costs (But Lower Costs Over Time)

One of the biggest mental shifts is realizing that you're buying more at once — so you'll spend more per trip, even if you're saving per unit. That can feel jarring at first.

For example, I usually buy a pound of organic chicken thighs for $7 every week, but at Sam's Club, the smallest portion I could buy was a five-pound pack for a little over $25. But it breaks down to $5 per pound — and that one purchase will last my family five weeks. The trick is to think about averages and long-term savings, not just your total at checkout.

If you're used to weekly shopping in small amounts, expect that first haul to feel expensive. But it evens out fast.

4. Don't Confuse "Cheap" With "Good Value"

Some deals just aren't worth it. A low price doesn't help if you don't like the product or won't use all of it. If you're not sure your family will eat it, or you only need a small amount, skip the three-pack or mega box. And be especially cautious with produce or baked goods — those tend to spoil the fastest.

I bought a variety pack of Olipop soda that came with three flavors — only two of which we liked. That means multiple cans of the "classic grape" variety are still sitting in our fridge… and may remain there forever.

This is where it helps to know your own habits. Buying 24 packs of applesauce your kids love? Smart. Buying a huge tub of something new just because it's on sale? Risky.

5. Go In With a Plan

Wholesale club stores are designed to make you wander. The displays change often. There are limited-time deals. You'll pass things you didn't know you needed until that exact moment. It's very easy to leave with more than you intended.

The first week, I walked in with no list and walked out with two full-sized olive trees (yes, really) and a massive bag of spinach. Spinach is usually a staple in our house, so I figured we'd find ways to use it all. But by the end of the week — when spinach normally starts to wilt — we still had half the bag left. I managed to freeze the rest, but it made me realize that I couldn't just wing it with bulk produce. After that, I started making a quick meal plan before going in, and it completely changed how I shopped.

You don't have to stick to a rigid list — but it helps to have a general idea of what you actually need and use. Think about your week ahead. What meals are you planning? What staples are running low? And maybe give yourself a small "impulse buffer" so you can grab something fun without blowing the budget.

6. Compare Unit Prices, Not Total Prices

Big packaging doesn't always mean big savings. Some products cost roughly the same per unit as they do in regular stores — just in bulk. Others might actually be more expensive.

Most wholesale clubs display the price per ounce, pound, or count on their shelf tags. It only takes a second to check, and it can save you from assuming a better deal than you're actually getting. (This is especially helpful for pantry items, snacks, and personal care products.)

Great example — I assumed the Bounty paper towels would be cheaper in a 12-pack from Sam's, but they weren't much better per roll than what I get at Target on sale. (Same story for Goldfish and apple sauce.) On the other hand, the pasture-raised eggs and strawberry jam were dramatically cheaper per unit. Now I spot-check the unit price before I assume "bulk" is better.

7. Take Advantage of the Extra Perks

The savings aren't limited to groceries. Many wholesale clubs also offer steep discounts on gas, prescription drugs, tires, eyeglasses, and even travel. Some members cover their entire annual fee just through cheaper fuel alone.

Personally, I was shocked at how many member benefits Sam's offers free of charge. I've had my tires aired up many times (and rotated once) at no cost, and they'll even deliver your groceries to your house for free.

Before you sign up, take a look at the benefits beyond the store aisles. If you're already filling prescriptions, booking hotels, or doing oil changes elsewhere, you might be able to shift those expenses and save even more.

And if you find yourself loving the wholesale club life, you can leverage your savings with a specific wholesale club credit card — and take your savings to an entirely new level. These credit cards are usually geared toward wholesale club purchases and can help you earn cash back and other benefits for every dollar you spend.

The Smart Way to Use a Wholesale Club

Wholesale clubs can absolutely help you save money — especially if you're buying for a family, hosting events, or just want to streamline your shopping. But like any money-saving strategy, they work best when you approach them with a little planning.

Think about your space, your habits, and your real needs. And if you're curious what it's like to go all in? You can read about my month of Sam's Club-only shopping here.

