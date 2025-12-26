Thinking of Adding CNO Financial? Here's What Stands Out

CNO Financial Group, Inc. CNO is poised for continued growth, driven by strong collected premiums from annuity, life and health products, rising new annualized premiums and higher fee revenues. Favorable industry tailwinds, rate actions and technology investments are supporting its performance.

CNO Financial — with a market cap of $4.2 billion — is a top-tier insurance company with $38.3 billion in total assets. It administers life and health insurance, workforce benefits solutions, annuities and financial services. Due to solid prospects, this currently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock is worth investing in at the moment.

Let’s delve deeper.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNO Financial’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $4.14 per share, indicating a 4.3% year-over-year increase, followed by another 4.4% increase in 2026 to $4.32. The company has witnessed multiple upward estimate revisions in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. CNO beat on earnings in three of the last four quarters and met once, with an average surprise of 6.5%. Shares jumped 15.7% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s 12.9% growth.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CNO Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CNO Financial Group, Inc. Quote

The consensus estimate for 2025 and 2026 revenues stands at $3.78 billion and $3.9 billion, respectively. Improved collected premiums from annuity, life and health products are likely to support the top line, along with higher fees.

CNO has invested heavily in technology to boost agent productivity and sales efficiency. Digital tools, training and virtual consultations enable seamless online insurance applications and an improved customer experience. Its digital marketplace, myHealthPolicy.com, supports growing online Medicare demand and helps attract younger customers, while the Optavise hybrid enrollment platform improves agent engagement and drives higher participation.

CNO Financial’s ROIC of 7.3% significantly exceeds the industry average of 2.1%, highlighting superior capital efficiency and indicating more disciplined investment allocation and execution than most peers.

Its shareholder-friendly capital returns remain robust. In 2024, it returned around $411 million through buybacks and dividends. During the first nine months of 2025, the company repurchased $259.9 million of shares and paid $50 million in dividends, with $480.4 million still authorized for repurchases as of Sept. 30, 2025.

Risks

However, there are a few factors that investors should keep an eye on.

CNO Financial’s long-term debt-to-capital stands at 59.1%, significantly above the industry's average of 29.7%. It exited the third quarter with unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 billion, which declined 26.5% from the 2024-end level. Also, rising benefits and expenses are impacting margin growth potential. However, we believe that a systematic and strategic plan of action will continue to drive its long-term growth.

Other Key Picks

Investors interested in the broader Finance space can also check other top-ranked companies like Assurant, Inc. AIZ, Assured Guaranty Ltd. AGO and Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. SLDE, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Assurant’s current-year earnings indicates a 17.1% year-over-year increase. It beat earnings estimates in all the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 22.7%. Also, the consensus mark for Assurant’s 2025 revenues suggests 7.1% year-over-year growth.

The consensus mark for Assured Guaranty’s current-year earnings indicates a 16.9% year-over-year increase. It witnessed one upward estimate revision over the past 60 days, against no downward movement. Furthermore, the consensus estimate for Assured Guaranty’s 2025 revenues suggests 2.1% year-over-year growth to $837.8 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Slide Insurance’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3 per share, which witnessed two upward revisions over the past month, against no downward movement. The consensus estimate for Slide Insurance’s 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.2 billion.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (SLDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.