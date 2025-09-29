Think Reddit Stock Is Expensive? This 1 Chart Might Change Your Mind.

Key Points Reddit's stock price has surged more than 600% since market close on the day of its IPO.

The company has been posting strong expansion for sales and margins.

10 stocks we like better than Reddit ›

Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) stock has been a big winner since its initial public offering (IPO). Since the day of its market debut in March 2024, the company's share price has rocketed 606% higher as of this writing.

With such incredible gains across a relatively short period of time, it's not unreasonable to wonder if Reddit stock has become overvalued -- even with the stock seeing a recent valuation pullback. On the other hand, there are some good reasons to think that Reddit stock can continue marching higher.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Reddit is flashing very strong growth indicators

With revenue of $1.67 billion over the trailing 12-month period, Reddit has posted sales growth of roughly 49% across the period -- but growth has actually been accelerating at an incredible pace recently. For example, the company's sales increased 78% year over year in this year's second quarter. Meanwhile, the business recorded a gross margin of roughly 90% over the TTM period.

Even better, the company's gross margin continues to climb higher. The strong improvements in sales and profitability largely stem from the company's wins with licensing data from its social-media platform for the training of artificial intelligence (AI) models.

With very strong sales growth and stellar gross margins that have continued to trend higher in recent quarters, Reddit could have the makings of a long-term profit-generating machine. While the stock has already seen huge gains, history could eventually show that it was cheaply valued at current prices.

Should you invest $1,000 in Reddit right now?

Before you buy stock in Reddit, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Reddit wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $652,872!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,092,280!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.