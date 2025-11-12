Think It's Too Late to Buy Micron Stock? Here's the 1 Reason Why There's Still Time.

Key Points

Micron has positioned itself as a crucial memory supplier in the global AI infrastructure buildout.

The company enjoys significant pricing power for its advanced memory products.

Robust demand and tight supply of memory chips can prove beneficial for Micron in the coming quarter.

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) have soared nearly 191% so far in 2025. Following such an exceptional performance, some investors may wonder if they missed the opportunity. But Micron's growth trajectory is now being driven primarily by solid artificial intelligence (AI)-powered memory demand in data centers.

Unlike the cyclical memory demand of the past, this AI-driven demand is tied directly to the multiyear global expansion of AI infrastructure. With McKinsey estimating $6.7 trillion global spending in data centers by 2030, Micron stands to be a significant beneficiary of the AI memory chip supercycle.

AI memory chip supercycle

The data center segment accounted for 56% of Micron's total $37.4 billion in revenue in fiscal 2025 (ending Aug. 28). The combined revenue from high-bandwidth memory (HBM), high-capacity Dual In-Line Memory Modules (DIMMs), and Low-Power Double Data Rate (LPDDR5) DRAM for servers used in data centers were $10 billion in fiscal 2025, nearly five times higher than in fiscal 2024. HBM sales reached $2 billion in the fourth quarter, implying an annualized run rate of $8 billion.

Increasing memory demand from data centers and other end markets, along with rising server usage, has led to a demand-supply mismatch in the DRAM market. This has significantly increased Micron's pricing power, enabling it to finalize pricing agreements for a major chunk of its HBM3E supply for calendar 2026. This will ensure robust gross margins and limited volatility, even if the memory environment changes in the next year.

Management is guiding Micron's revenue to be in the range of $12.2 billion to $12.8 billion, and non-GAAP EPS in the range of $3.60 to $3.90 in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. With DRAM inventories below the target level and Micron demonstrating its technology leadership with HBM4, the company is well-positioned to achieve its target in the coming quarter.

Manali Pradhan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.