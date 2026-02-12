Think the AI Boom Is Slowing Down? Alphabet's Earnings Say Otherwise.

Key Points

Alphabet's 2026 capex budget blew past Wall Street expectations, doubling its 2025 total.

It's a loud statement and pushes back on the idea of an AI bubble.

What's at stake? AI applications for enterprises look like the next stage in the AI boom.

The artificial intelligence (AI) arms race has just gone to another level.

At a moment when investors seemed to question whether AI companies would continue pouring tens of billions of dollars into data centers, chips, and other AI resources, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) stunned Wall Street when it announced planned expenditures of $175 billion to $185 billion in 2026.

Just for context, that's roughly double what the company spent in 2025, and it blew past analysts' expectations of about $120 billion. But this isn't madness or delusion -- at least, not if Alphabet's earnings report means anything.

Alphabet's fourth-quarter earnings made one thing clear: The AI boom is alive and well. Here is what might come next.

Pushing back against the idea of an AI bubble

Alphabet is one of the most AI-facing companies you'll find. Google Search, Gemini, Google Cloud, and Waymo touch AI in some form. Perhaps that's why almost every notable business Alphabet owns is growing by leaps and bounds.

Among Alphabet's Q4 2025 earnings highlights:

Google Search revenue grew by 17% year over year.

Google Cloud revenue grew by 48%.

Gemini App's user base surpassed 750 million monthly active users.

Waymo is expanding and using AI to train its autonomous vehicles.

The company's widespread growth, coupled with its aggressive spending plans for 2026, sends a clear message to the market. Alphabet and other companies believe in AI, its uses, and its long-term potential, and acknowledge the sprint to capture the growth opportunities it presents.

Looking deeper at what may lie ahead

This feels like a pivotal moment in AI. Since late 2022, when OpenAI's ChatGPT first went viral, AI has chiefly been about generative AI chatbots that can answer prompts or generate images and videos. But the big money could be in commercial opportunities, selling API access and services to enterprises.

Anthropic's Claude recently showcased capabilities that caused a sell-off in software stocks. It was a hint of a future where AI is capable of replacing many of the software products and services that companies pay for.

Then, days ago, OpenAI announced Frontier, a platform that lets companies develop and manage autonomous AI agents that work as virtual employees. After factory automation revolutionized modern manufacturing, AI agents could be about to do the same in corporate offices worldwide.

The theme here is that AI could eventually gobble up much of various parts of the economy. The market sold off Alphabet stock upon news of its 2026 spending plans, but the company clearly sees the stakes being too high to shy away from its AI ambitions.

It's an uncertain path forward, and some companies may struggle to keep up. But at the very least, Alphabet's earnings show that the AI boom isn't slowing down.

Justin Pope has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.